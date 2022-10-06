Legendary Jazz Drummer comes to Luton

Ari Hoenig (Drums) Nitai Hershkovits (Piano)Tom Ollendorff (Guitar)

A unique opportunity to hear one of the world’s most influential and groundbreaking drummers is coming to Luton.

On November 2 New York drummer Ari Hoenig will be performing at the Bear Club in Luton with prodigious Pianist Nitai Hershkovits and rising guitar star Tom Ollendorff

Ari Hoenig is a groundbreaking drummer, composer and educator who has become one of the most significant and influential voices in the jazz world over the last two decades. The New York-based drummer fronts this highly dynamic trio for their Autumn 2022 tour with prodigious pianist Nitai Hershkovits and rising guitar star Tom Ollendorff.

As well as being a notable frontman, Ari Hoenig continues to have a prolific career as a sideman and has played with Chris Potter Underground, Kurt Rosenwinkel Group, Joshua Redman Elastic band, Wayne Krantz, Mike Stern, Richard Bona and Pat Martino to name a few.