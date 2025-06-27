Letchworth's A.M.A. Theatre Co. brings "Resurrection - The Stage Musical" to Bedfringe Festival

For the past four years, we have been dedicated to a project called "The Buccaneers Legend." As the author of the trilogy of books, Ian has now had the immense pleasure of developing a musical based on the first book, titled "Resurrection, The Stage Musical." This is the show we are delighted to be performing at the Quarry Theatre as part of Bedfringe.

"Resurrection" tells the extraordinary story of four historical pirates who are inexplicably reborn in our modern world during a storm off the coast of Scotland. Initially without their memories, they gradually recall their lives before piracy, which instils in them a profound sense of empathy. Witnessing contemporary society, they are shocked by the prevalence of devastating wars, populism, greed, and animosity—issues they find even worse than in their own time. Deeply affected by both their past memories and present observations, they decide to become a force for good, fighting injustice and helping those without a voice.

The production sensitively explores contemporary issues through these historical figures, such as John Rackham's bipolar disorder and Mary Read's identity struggles, having been forced to live as a male from a very early age. The music in the play features reimagined popular Irish and Celtic folk songs that narrate their traumatic pasts, including the abuse and mental conditions they suffered, and the reasons they became pirates. The stage set is a visually exciting deck of a pirate ship, bringing the world of "Resurrection" to life!

As an unfunded and entirely non-profit endeavour, all monies received through ticket sales, booking fees, sales of the novels, and our recently released album of the show's songs are reinvested directly into our productions.

Our aim is to encourage more people to discover the magical world of theatre and to engage local creatives – in fact, one of our cast members lives right here in Bedford! We also offer educational shows, workshops, and pantomimes, always ensuring our shows are visually exciting and feature intricate sets, even on very low budgets.

So, don't miss the chance to witness this epic tale unfold!

