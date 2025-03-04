Local community invited to celebrate Ramadan at Dunstable Downs
Throughout the evening, visitors can enjoy a guided twilight stroll, borrow board games and activities or get creative with a lantern craft beyond the centre’s usual opening times. Food and drink will be available to purchase, but visitors are also encouraged to bring their own so that they can break their fast however best suits them. A dedicated prayer space will be available in the Visitor Centre.
These events celebrate the rich diversity of the Dunstable Downs community and welcome everyone, regardless of faith or background. For the past two years, the site has partnered with Wellness Walks Luton to host Iftar Under the Stars, a gathering that encouraged people to connect with nature for their physical and mental well-being, culminating in the breaking of the fast, or iftar, after sunset. Building on the success of these collaborations, Dunstable Downs is now hosting its own event, shaped by community insights to ensure a meaningful experience.
Leah Calnon, Volunteering and Community Manager at Dunstable Downs, says: "In previous years, we’ve seen people from all walks of life come together in the spirit of Ramadan, forming new connections. It’s been truly special, and we’re excited to build on that this year. Engaging with our local community through events like this reflects what Dunstable Downs, and the National Trust’s new ten-year strategy, are all about."
Twilight Nights run Friday 7 and Friday 21 March 2025, from 5pm – 7pm.
Free (usual £3.50 car parking charges apply).
Spaces are limited, so booking in advance is highly recommended to avoid disappointment. For more information and tickets, head to rebrand.ly/TwilightNightsDunstableDowns