Local GP practices unite to help prevent high blood pressure in the community

More people in Luton have high blood pressure and die from heart disease than in many areas.

The Medics Primary Care Network (PCN) is holding a special community event focused on the prevention and early detection of high blood pressure, one of the leading causes of heart disease and stroke.

The Prevent High Blood Pressure event is taking place on the evening of Monday 10th November, 5.30pm-7.30pm at Chaul End Community Centre, Luton and aims to raise awareness of high blood pressure, support the community in understanding their heart health and provide practical advice to help locals live healthier and longer lives.

GP’s from Medics PCN partner practices will be speaking on specialist topics during the evening. Healthcare professionals including Clinical Pharmacists, Paramedics, Nurses, Health & Wellbeing Coaches and Social Prescribers will be on hand to chat with visitors to the event. Attendees can enjoy healthy refreshments whilst meeting members of the PCN team and learning about what local support is available.

The event will include free blood pressure and heart rhythm checks along with blood sugar testing which could indicate your risk of developing diabetes. Other exhibitors will be on hand to talk about exercise, nutrition and provide other lifestyle advice.

“High blood pressure often has no symptoms. More people in Luton have high blood pressure and die from heart disease than in many areas, in fact it’s close to nearly 40% higher”. says Dr. Barhey, Clinical Director of Medics PCN and GP Partner at Woodland Avenue Practice.“Small lifestyle changes like moving more, eating well and quitting smoking can make a big difference to our community’s health”,

Event Details

Date: Monday 10th November

Monday 10th November Time: 5.30pm – 7.30pm

5.30pm – 7.30pm Venue: Chaul End Community Centre, 515 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8QN

Find out more: https://themedicspcn.co.uk/preventing-hypertension-event-10th-november/

Medics PCN is committed to creating awareness of disease prevention and education on how to lead a healthy lifestyle.