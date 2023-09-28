Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the uncertainty and fear of the future being a significant challenge for many as individuals age, become more dependent or have dementia and other long term health conditions, Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire are keen to provide families in the local community with a hub of information to start the conversation about options for care.

Covering a range of topics such as, caring for a loved one living with dementia, the sessions will guide attendees to the services and support available. The first ‘Care Conversation’ session will be an information afternoon with the Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire team offering invaluable support and advice whilst answering the question, ‘what are my care options?’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maria Collins, Owner of Luton and Central Bedfordshire said: “As a local home care company providing support to individuals in our community, we receive enquiries for services, but often much later in the individual’s life journey than is beneficial to them. As we age, change may be more difficult and conditions such as dementia complicate making new relationships with care staff. Using this experience, we are keen to inform through these sessions, the range of care options there are, so that individuals can consider them for themselves or a loved one, with the goal of that person remaining safe and happy for longer.

Maria Collins, Owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire

“Our dedicated team of care professionals is extensively trained in a wide range of specialties, including dementia and Parkinson's care. With their expertise and compassionate approach, we're confident that attending our sessions will equip attendees with the knowledge and confidence to tackle care challenges they may face. We have also gained input from other local “experts” to support our initiative and they will be attending on different dates within our programme”.

Maria continued: “We have purposely chosen local community facilities so that everyone can attend in a relaxed environment. Our sessions are free to attend, but pre-booking is required for refreshment purposes by contacting our office.”.

The ‘Care Conversation’ sessions will take place on the following dates between 1.30pm to 3pm at St Nicholas' Church Hall on Church Road, Barton-le-Clay, Bedford, MK45 4LA.

28th September – Topic: Care what are my options?

26th October – Topic: Preparing for later in life.

23rd November – Topic: POA and wills

25th January – Topic: Dementia

22nd February – Topic: Parkinsons

28th March – Topic: health

Advertisement

Advertisement

More ‘Care Conversations’ events will be held at Astral Park Leighton Buzzard on Johnson Drive, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 4AY.

29th September – Topic: Care, what are my options?

20th October – Topic: Preparing for later in life”.

17th November – Topic: “POA and wills” Elite Law to attend.

19th January - Topic “Dementia”

16th February - Topic “Parkinsons”

15th March - Topic “health”

To book either, please email: [email protected]

Alternatively – please call our office 01582 742275.