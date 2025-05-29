Local legend and runner up of Ru Pauls Drag Race UK to headline Pride in Luton festival

The fiery red head returns after conquering Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, international stages, and the West End.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pride in Luton festival is set to return on Saturday 14th June with a fantastic line up of speakers, performances, and something for the whole family.

The sensational runner up of Ru Pauls Drag Race UK, La Voix will be headlining the main stage with her band at 7pm, bringing a whole day of entertainment and protest to an end. La Voix performed at prides first ever festival in 2022, which many will remember the iconic “It’s raining men” as the heavens opened to torrential rain. She is hoping for a drier performance this time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining La Voix performing is the amazing Drag King, Don One. Don was due to perform last year but instead had the opportunity to perform at Glastonbury Festival instead. But he is back for 2025 with a fresh set and bringing the soul and funk to the Hat District.

The Cher experience will be also performing at the festival on the 14th June

Trans activist and performer Biley j Mills will also be taking to the stage. The Instagram and TikTok influencer is unapologetically living her best life. She will be joined throughout the day by other performances from The Cher Experience, crowd favourite Ghanian born DarkWah, Chappel Rae, a Chappell Rone tribute and many more.

Local performers included on the main stage lineup includes Luton’s Ukemaniacs, drummers from Luton Music Services, and Strike Free, the fantastic band who wowed crowds last year on their way to Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

DJ NikNak will be hosting the main stage and spinning the tunes between the acts to keep the protest going. Nikki added, “I had such a blast last year, when the Pride in Luton festival team asked if I wanted to come back, I jumped at the chance. It will be an honour to host the main stage this year, an important year for the community where strength, love and solidarity is needed the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families, there will be two drag-story time performances in Hat Gardens by the incredibly talented Mandy Anne, drumming workshops, arts and crafts.

Drag King Don One will perform after an incredible performance at last years Glastonbury Festival

Teenagers will be able to enjoy an exclusive zone just for them between 2-3pm and 4pm -5pm in the Fabulous Hatter in the Hat Factory Arts Centre. Luton Youth Council and Youth Services are supporting this zone.

Speakers will deliver powerful messages of solidarity during the day, bringing the protest back to Pride. Mayor Cllr Amy Nicholls will be the first queer-identifying mayor of Luton to address the Pride festival from the main stage. Pride in Luton is proud to support the mayor in her year in office, standing up for marginalised and unheard communities. Bi-Pride will also be speaking about the importance of the bi and pan communities as well as many more.

Karol Augustyn, co-chair of Pride in Luton said, “Our Pride festival line up is as exciting as ever. Featuring voices that matter and performers that reflect our diverse community and beyond. It was especially meaningful to have a strong representation from our Trans community during this critical time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride in Luton thanks it’s sponsors for making the festival possible; Luton Rising, Culture Trust Luton, Luton Youth Services, Luton Point, BBB Group, Electrolux, Luton Sixth Form, Barnfield College, NEU Luton and Central Bedfordshire branches, Tesco, Hallgarten Wines, Thameslink and the small businesses who are also supporting.”