Local Luton girl first headline gig

By peri lynn
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Country singer songwriter Olivia Lynn
Local Luton girl Olivia Lynn has her first headline gig at Bedford esquires this Friday 19th sept 7.30pm

Olivia is country singer songwriter and has been featured in our local news before making headlines with her songs hitting number one spots in the country iTunes Charts and her songs being played numerous times on BBC Introducing.

Olivia has played festivals all over the country and will be flying out to Sweden to play at the west coast country festival…

Olivia’s first headline gig will be featuring her full band and backing vocalist.

Please support local Luton girl

buy your tickets here https://www.seetickets.com/event/olivia-lynn/bedford-esquires/3430733

