Local Luton girl first headline gig

Country singer songwriter Olivia Lynn

Local Luton girl Olivia Lynn has her first headline gig at Bedford esquires this Friday 19th sept 7.30pm

Olivia is country singer songwriter and has been featured in our local news before making headlines with her songs hitting number one spots in the country iTunes Charts and her songs being played numerous times on BBC Introducing.

Olivia has played festivals all over the country and will be flying out to Sweden to play at the west coast country festival…

Olivia’s first headline gig will be featuring her full band and backing vocalist.

buy your tickets here https://www.seetickets.com/event/olivia-lynn/bedford-esquires/3430733