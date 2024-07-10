Lugus Ceramics C.I.C Announces ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ Exhibition at The Hat Factory in Luton
In January, Lugus was awarded funding from BLCF’s Luton Citizen’s Fund to facilitate a free 8-week ‘Mindful Making with Clay’ course at Mind BLMK, Luton Wellbeing Centre.
The programme facilitated a safe space for people dealing with mental health challenges, to come together, learn new skills, practice mindfulness and nurture their inner creativity through the medium of handmade pottery.
The ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ exhibition at The Hat Factory will display the works created by the participants over the course of 8 weeks. The final pieces explore the participants’ own relationships with clay as a material and how the medium can be used to express elements of themselves and their mental health journey.
“Each piece represents a journey of concentration and joy, serving as a reminder of the therapeutic power of creativity” - Lugus X Mind BLMK participant.
Over the 8 weeks, the participants in the programme developed their own relationship with the material of clay, each person’s individual style becoming more prominent week-by-week.
Lugus invites Lutonian’s to the ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ exhibition to celebrate the progression and blossoming confidence of each participant within the course, as evidenced through the ambitious nature of each work.
The participants, who were referred through Mind, were shown vital hand building techniques throughout the duration of the course. From making pinch pots and coiling, to connecting pieces of clay and decorating, the course enabled the group to create ceramic masterpieces.
Works include self portraits, expressive animals and ‘Story Pots’, which all highlight the personalities, journeys, feelings and emotions of each Lugus Ceramics X Mind BLMK participant. Anonymous feedback from the sessions were overwhelmingly positive, illustrating the desperate need for more access to creative courses within the town:
“This course helped me to do something for myself. I suffer with my mental health greatly and it affects my daily life. This course helped me to relax in a safe space and think of something new”
“Great life experience that I will not forget. A time where I can be me and not be judged. Expressed myself through art, created characters that reflect me. So excited to see my work at the exhibition”
If you wish to attend the opening night, please book on eventbrite by clicking here or email [email protected].
The Lugus website can be accessed here
For more information please email [email protected]
Lugus Ceramics CIC is kindly supported by BLCF, Mind, Digswell Arts, Marsh House and Barnfield College.
