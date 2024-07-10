Lugus Ceramics C.I.C Announces ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ Exhibition at The Hat Factory in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The exhibition which showcases the work of Lugus Ceramics X Mind BLMK’s ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ programme is set to open Thursday 11th July at 18:30 and runs until July 26th

In January, Lugus was awarded funding from BLCF’s Luton Citizen’s Fund to facilitate a free 8-week ‘Mindful Making with Clay’ course at Mind BLMK, Luton Wellbeing Centre.

The programme facilitated a safe space for people dealing with mental health challenges, to come together, learn new skills, practice mindfulness and nurture their inner creativity through the medium of handmade pottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ exhibition at The Hat Factory will display the works created by the participants over the course of 8 weeks. The final pieces explore the participants’ own relationships with clay as a material and how the medium can be used to express elements of themselves and their mental health journey.

Artwork created by participants

“Each piece represents a journey of concentration and joy, serving as a reminder of the therapeutic power of creativity” - Lugus X Mind BLMK participant.

Over the 8 weeks, the participants in the programme developed their own relationship with the material of clay, each person’s individual style becoming more prominent week-by-week.

Lugus invites Lutonian’s to the ‘Mindful Making With Clay’ exhibition to celebrate the progression and blossoming confidence of each participant within the course, as evidenced through the ambitious nature of each work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The participants, who were referred through Mind, were shown vital hand building techniques throughout the duration of the course. From making pinch pots and coiling, to connecting pieces of clay and decorating, the course enabled the group to create ceramic masterpieces.

Self Portrait heads in the making

Works include self portraits, expressive animals and ‘Story Pots’, which all highlight the personalities, journeys, feelings and emotions of each Lugus Ceramics X Mind BLMK participant. Anonymous feedback from the sessions were overwhelmingly positive, illustrating the desperate need for more access to creative courses within the town:

“This course helped me to do something for myself. I suffer with my mental health greatly and it affects my daily life. This course helped me to relax in a safe space and think of something new”

“Great life experience that I will not forget. A time where I can be me and not be judged. Expressed myself through art, created characters that reflect me. So excited to see my work at the exhibition”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to attend the opening night, please book on eventbrite by clicking here or email [email protected].

The Lugus website can be accessed here

For more information please email [email protected]