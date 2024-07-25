Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready, Luton! This summer, transform your fitness journey with our exciting and affordable outdoor bootcamp at Wardown Park. For just £4 per session, "Luton 2024 Summer Fitness" offers you the perfect opportunity to get fit, enjoy the fresh air, and be part of a supportive community. Whether you prefer early morning, afternoon, or evening workouts, there's a spot waiting for you.

Get ready to transform your summer with our "Luton 2024 Summer Fitness" bootcamp at Wardown Park! Whether you're an early bird, prefer afternoon workouts, or love evening sessions, we've got a spot just for you. And guess what? Each session is only £4!

Join us for an exciting and energizing outdoor fitness experience. Imagine working out surrounded by the beautiful scenery of Wardown Park, soaking up the sunshine, breathing in the fresh air, and getting fit with a fantastic group of people from our community.

Details:

- Location: Wardown Park, Luton- Sessions: Early morning, afternoon, and evening options available- Cost: Just £4 per session- Activities: Fun and varied workouts tailored for all fitness levels- Community: Meet like-minded fitness enthusiasts and make new friends

Why Join Us?

- Boost your fitness in a supportive and fun environment- Enjoy the benefits of outdoor exercise and fresh air- Flexible session times to fit your schedule- Affordable fitness at just £4 per session

How to Join:

Choose Your Session: Pick the time that suits you best – early morning, afternoon, or evening. Book Your Spot: Click the link for booking details, or message us on Social Media Show Up and Have Fun: Bring your energy, a smile, and let's make this summer unforgettable!

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to get fit, have fun, and be part of our amazing community. Book your spot now and let's get moving, Luton!