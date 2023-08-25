News you can trust since 1891
Luton and Spurs Football legends agree to support NOAH in their quest to raise funds

Playing and Managing legends from yesteryear are attending a special Luton v Spurs preview dinner at Kenilworth Rd on Tuesday 3rd October ahead of the Premier League match the following weekend.
By Andy WilliamsonContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Luton legends Mick Harford and David Pleat will be alongside Spurs cup winning captain Gary Mabbutt and other stars to be confirmed to discuss the forthcoming game as well as a few stories from past encounters.

Stories of previous battles on the pitch and expert opinion on the forthcoming Luton v Spurs game in October will be the fayre on offer at a special dinner in the Eric Morecambe suite at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday 3rd October from 7pm. Mick Harford, David Pleat, Gary Mabbutt are the first three confirmed guests with more expected. Organisers promise it will be "Football Heaven"

The dinner is organised by NOAH the Luton homeless charity who are this season’s official charity partner at the club. All proceeds from the night go towards the charity's services that include its welfare centre on Park St, its outreach programme and its academy training helping people who are homeless or affected by poverty.

Businesses and Individuals alike are invited to come along and listen to the legends talk about past and present. Tickets are priced at £65 each to include dinner and drinks reception. A table of ten is offered at a discounted rate of £600. Only 46 places remain as tickets are selling fast.

To book or find out more please contact [email protected]

