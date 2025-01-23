Luton BID levels up half-term fun with retro gaming arcade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The biggest computer games from the 80s and 90s will be making a comeback in Luton town centre, with a free-to-play retro arcade taking centre stage during the February half-term holidays.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Point will be transformed into a hub of nostalgic family fun from Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd February, with gamers able to have a go at PacMan, Street Fighter and Space Invaders, with retro dance mats and virtual pinball amongst a host of other activities.

The arcade is being funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Luton Point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Horsman, Engagement Manager for Luton BID, said: "We’re thrilled to bring this Retro Arcade to Luton. Half-term can be a challenging time for families looking for affordable entertainment, and this free event is a wonderful way to provide a fun, interactive experience for both children and adults.

Retro gaming arcade coming to Luton

“Our goal is to not only offer great activities but to also create a warm and welcoming environment in the town centre.”

A virtual board game and interactive play system will also run from 11am to 4pm each day, as well as bygone console games such as Sonic the Hedgehog on the Sega Mega Drive and games on the Atari.

Giant Space Invaders and Super Mario graphics will be installed so everyone attending can grab a selfie to share on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia added: “This is going to deliver a vibrant atmosphere filled with classic arcade games and a chance to create unforgettable memories. Whether you're reminiscing your childhood or introducing younger generations to the charm of retro gaming, it’s the perfect way to have fun and it won’t cost a penny.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re bringing retro back and cannot wait.

“Luton Point is delighted to be partnering with Luton BID to host activities in the heart of the town for all to enjoy this half term. Local families and retro games fans alike are very welcome to join us for this exciting free event – see you there!”

The Retro Arcade is a part of Luton BID’s continued effort to enhance the visitor experience in the heart of Luton. For more details visit www.lutonbid.org.uk