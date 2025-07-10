Luton BID: Summer’s back—and so is the Parklet at Market Hill

Luton BID Pop Up Parklet

by Julia Horsman, Project Manager, Luton Business Improvement District (BID)

I’m excited to announce that one of last year’s favourite summer features is making a return! The Luton BID-funded parklet will once again transform Market Hill from 23rd July to 2nd September, bringing colour, creativity, and community spirit right into the heart of our town centre.

This pop-up space is all about creating a welcoming, family-friendly environment where people can relax, connect, and enjoy a fantastic programme of free activities. Whether you’re stopping by on your lunch break or planning a day out with the kids, the parklet is the perfect place to soak up the summer vibes.

Luton BID have got some brilliant events lined up. On 31st July, don’t miss the magical visit from Fae and her baby dinosaur Flurry—a must-see for little adventurers! Then on 6th August, things get wild with The Animal Club, who’ll be bringing along some fascinating creepy crawlies for a hands-on experience that’s both fun and educational. There will also be arts and craft sessions on the 13th August, finishing off with free face painting on 23rd August.

But the summer fun doesn’t stop there. Across the town centre, our partners are pulling out all the stops to make this a season to remember. Step Forward Luton is showing The Hundred cricket on the big screen, hosting a summer outdoor cinema, and running outdoor fitness classes to keep everyone active and energised. They’re also bringing a fantastic mix of entertainment and wellbeing to the town centre, helping to create a lively, inclusive atmosphere for all.

Meanwhile, Luton Point is launching themed weeks packed with creativity and movement. Creative Luton will shine a spotlight on local artists, makers, and performers, while Move Your Body will offer a dynamic schedule of activities designed to get people of all ages up and moving. From dance and yoga to interactive workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And for families looking for affordable entertainment, Cineworld at The Galaxy Centre is offering family films for just £1, making it easier than ever to enjoy a day out without breaking the bank.

This summer is all about celebrating Luton—its people, its creativity, and its community spirit. Luton BID are proud to support these events and help create a town centre that’s full of life, laughter, and opportunity.

So come along, join in, and let’s make this summer in Luton one to remember!

For more information about our summer events, visit www.lutonbid.org