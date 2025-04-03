Luton Comic Con and Toy Fair returns 13th April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are thrilled to confirm Luton Comic Con and Toy Fair will be returning for a second year to the Inspire Luton Sports Village on Sunday 13th April 2025!

Our family friendly Comic Cons are suitable for all ages, a haven for collectors and fans of pop culture and a fantastic day out. Don’t miss your chance to make memories to last a lifetime!

A must for all fans of popular TV & Film, it’s a chance to see the ever-popular Cars vehicles Lightning McQueen and Delorean on display, a retro re-re-re-rewind with our classic gaming consoles in the Retro Gaming Zone, join us in our Costume Competition; with the chance to win amazing prizes, have your photograph on our Green Screen, meet the mascots and more!

With tonnes of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty, horror, sci-fi and fantasy merchandise, and so many other fantastic goodies such as artwork, comics, toys and more - there will be plenty to see and buy! There are some amazing FREE activities including facepainting, horror fx makeup, prop photo opportunities, character meets, and more!

Come and meet Bluey

Come along to the LUTON COMIC CON & TOY FAIR and see what all of the fuss is about!

Bolt Event’s Comic Cons continue to grow from strength to strength, visiting many cities and towns across the Midlands and the South bi-annually. We bring the thrill and excitement of comics cons to local communities, so let BoltEvents successfully take the stress and travelling out of your Comic Con experience!

Come and enjoy the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!