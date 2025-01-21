Luton Comic Con returns for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Comic Con is set to return on 6th September at Luton Library and the Library Theatre offering a free event to remove the barrier for financially disadvantaged families in Luton and surrounding areas.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event promises to be a platform for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and celebrate their love of comics, gaming, film, TV, anime and pop culture. The day will not only focus on pop culture, but cover themes on anti-crime, anti-hate, mental health awareness, and creating safe spaces for young people, resulting in a positive and inclusive environment for everyone. Local charities, nonprofits and social enterprises will be attending alongside to generate awareness around Luton Comic Con’s key themes.

In the lead-up to Comic Con 2025, smaller events will be taking place to give you a flavour of what to expect on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first will be a Smash Bro tournament held at Luton Library on 25th January between 6 pm and 9 pm.

Attendees from last year's Comic Con

Open to all ages, under 16s will need to be accompanied by an adult, it’s an opportunity to win some great Comic Con related prizes and show off your gaming skills. This year’s event is in partnership with Luton Library and the Library Theatre, showcasing the amazing space available in the heart of the town centre.

Luton Comic Con is offering the opportunity to sponsor the event, giving you a chance to not only promote your brand but to actively contribute to a positive, inclusive event that celebrates the best of Luton.

Anyone wanting further information on sponsorship of Luton Comic Con should contact on [email protected]