Luton Comic Con set to take over more of town centre

Following the announcement that Luton Comic Con is set to return on 6th September, the team behind the event have also secured St George’s Square, making this the biggest event yet.

Last year’s theme was mental health awareness, but this year they’ve chosen to take a strong stance on anti-hate and making it a safe space for everyone, there will be talks, workshops and stalls supporting this theme.

However, your usual Comic Con environment will remain unchanged on the day, with entertainment, quirky vendors and awesome cosplays on display.

After feedback from last year’s attendees, Luton Comic Con has decided to remove the entry fee, making it free entry for all, removing the barrier for disadvantaged families from the town.

Winners from Smash Bro's event

After the recent success of the Smash Bro’s tournament, the first in a series of exciting mini events leading up to the main event, this month they're inviting participants to dive into the world of Dungeons & Dragons. This experience will guide you through an exciting quest that is perfect for beginners.

Taking place at Luton Central Library between 7pm to 10pm, a group of passionate Dungeon Masters will guide the beginners through all the rules and roleplay to get you involved in your first adventure. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to learn, or casual players that don’t have the time for a full game.

Anyone wanting to join can sign up here, but places are limited so get that form filled in today.