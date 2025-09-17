Luton Comic Con & Toy Fair returns this Sunday for a day of family fun

Say cheese! Our young superheroes loved meeting Bluey - the smiles say it all

Luton is set to welcome back one of its most popular family events this weekend, as the Comic Con & Toy Fair returns to Inspire Luton Sports Village on Sunday 21st September.

Organised by Bolt Events, the show promises a fun-filled day for all ages, with a packed programme of activities, stalls, and entertainment. Visitors can look forward to:

Movie Cars & Props – snap photos with fan-favourite vehicles and memorabilia.

Cosplay Competitions – show off your costume or cheer on the amazing entries, from tiny tots to seasoned adults.

Traders & Artists – browse a huge variety of stalls selling toys, comics, collectibles, artwork, Funko Pops, Pokémon, crafts, and more.

Free Kids’ Activities – enjoy colouring zones, face-painting, and family-friendly games.

Special Attractions – meet adorable baby dinosaurs, try a raptor ride for just £2, and get involved in free photo opportunities throughout the day.

Event organiser Zoe Crofts said: “We’re so excited to be back in Luton this Sunday. Our shows are all about creating a safe, inclusive, and fun space where families, collectors, and fans of all ages can come together. Whether you’re a die-hard comic fan or just looking for a great day out, there’s something here for everyone.”

The event runs from 11 to 4pm. Advance tickets are available online, with limited tickets also available on the door.