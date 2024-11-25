Luton Council and partners mark White Ribbon Day and the start of 16 Days of Action in a bid to end gender-based violence against women and girls

Luton Council has been White Ribbon accredited, and over the next three years the council is partnering with the White Ribbon UK charity demonstrating our commitment to preventing violence against women and girls and to help promote equality.

White Ribbon Day takes place today (25 November) and the theme is ‘It starts with men’, the aim is to address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their daily lives and to specifically encourage men to hold themselves accountable to women and to each other to affect positive change to transform harmful cultures.

Along with this, Monday 25 November is also the start of 16 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence, an international campaign to challenge violence and abuse against women and girls.

There are a number of events happening throughout the town and across Bedfordshire during the 16 days, including the #TooManyNames event, on Friday 29 November at 10.30am to 11am in Luton Point, The Atrium (outside Costa) where we honour the women who have lost their lives due to male violence. This year, 118 names of women and girls who were killed, four of whom lived in Bedfordshire, will be read out aloud. This event serves as a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of gender-based violence not just in Bedfordshire, but across the UK and the rest of the world. This event has been organised by the Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership and everyone is welcome to join in with this event.

Councillors and senior staff members have made the White Ribbon promise

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE, portfolio holder for women, equality and community safety at Luton Council, said: “Gender-based violence can take many forms, including rape, sexual assault, intimate partner violence, sexual harassment, stalking, sex trafficking and prostitution. It is an issue that disproportionately affects women, with 1 in 4 women across the UK experiencing domestic abuse at some stage during their lives.

“Luton Council is proud to be supporting White Ribbon Day and the 16 Days of Action, to show that violence against women and girls, and any gender-based violence, will not be tolerated in our town. There is no place for hate in Luton.

“I want to remind anybody experiencing gender-based violence that there is no shame in asking for help. Support is available at luton.gov.uk/domesticabuse along with a button to quickly exit the page if you need it.”

Residents are also invited to a screening of ‘Love?’, a powerful short film by Samantha Beckinsale that “articulates the silent voice of domestic abuse”. The screening will be held in the council chamber at the Town Hall, and you can book online at Love2022screening/eventbrite

Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnerships are also taking nominations for their Domestic Abuse Recognition Awards Scheme. If you know an individual, team or service that makes a difference to those affected by domestic abuse in Bedfordshire, you can nominate them by emailing [email protected] before 31 December 2024.

Together, we will end violence against women and girls.