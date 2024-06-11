Luton Council announces exciting line-up of free town centre summer events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Council is thrilled to announce an extended programme of free family-friendly activities in the town centre this summer with 'Summer in Town'.

The jam-packed summer schedule features street shows, workshops, film screenings, storytelling, and much more.

The excitement kicks off on Saturday 13 July, with a Steel Pan Workshop at Market Hill. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, explore the instrument, learn the basics, and make music together under the sun.

Robin Porter, Chief Executive for Luton Council, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Following the tremendous success of 'Summer at Hat Gardens' last year, we're delighted to not only bring back our most popular events but also introduce a range of exciting new experiences at Market Hill."

Summer in Town

"Our aim is to maximise the potential of our town centre spaces, and Market Hill's natural amphitheatre-style layout provides the perfect setting for engaging street performances and interactive events that will captivate and entertain our community."

Throughout the summer, Market Hill will transform into a vibrant performance space hosting a diverse line-up of events:

· NGYT Taleshakers will bring younger children imaginative play, interactive games, and lively dance parties every Tuesday from July 23 to August 27.

· On Saturday 3 August, a giant Luton-themed hexagonal doodle, spanning an impressive 6 meters, will invite residents to unleash their creativity.

Hexagon Doodle

· Circus Shows and Workshops will take place on Saturday 24 August, where visitors can enjoy live circus performances followed by workshops where they’ll learn and practice exciting circus tricks and skills.

· The Market Hill offer concludes on Saturday 7 September, with International Hula Hoop superstar Angie Mack and her comedic and interactive performance, followed by a post-show workshop.

Hat Gardens will welcome back multiple popular series from last year, including:

· ‘Storytelling on the Steps’, returning every Friday from July 26 to August 30, with engaging themed stories and interactive games.

· On Saturday 24 August, the ‘Summer Cinema’ returns with a selection of family-friendly films, comfortable deck chairs and cosy bean bags for a magical outdoor movie experience.

"By ensuring these events are free, we aim to make them as accessible as possible to our residents. We believe this programme will create unforgettable memories for individuals and families across the town, and we encourage everyone to attend as many events as they can.”

In addition to the programme for families, town centre workers and weekday visitors can enjoy 'Summer Sounds' live music performances every Tuesday from June 18 to July 23 in Hat Gardens during their lunch break. Morning Yoga will also return every Tuesday morning at Hat Gardens, from August 6 to September 10.