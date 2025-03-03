Luton Crime and Disorder Scrutiny Committee Meeting: Wednesday 5 March

Members of the public are invited to join the annual meeting of Luton’s Crime and Disorder Scrutiny Committee.

This year’s meeting is taking place at 6:30pm on Wednesday 5 March in the Council Chamber of Luton Town Hall. The meeting will also be live streamed online (a video link will be published at the top of the meeting webpage democracy.luton.gov.uk/cmis5public/Meetings/tabid on Wednesday).

Luton’s Crime and Disorder Scrutiny Committee meets annually to review or scrutinise the discharge of crime and disorder functions by the responsible authorities.

The Committee will focus on two themes this year:

Luton Town Hall

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Policing Plan 2025 to 2028 . The Committee will scrutinise the Policing Plan and its commitment to a safer and fairer Bedfordshire.

. The Committee will scrutinise the Policing Plan and its commitment to a safer and fairer Bedfordshire. Local policing and tackling retail crime. Although retail crime is a national issue, the Crime and Disorder Committee will consider how retail crime issues are being addressed locally: Members will be exploring what more can be done locally to address this growing challenge.

Cllr David Wynn, chair of the Scrutiny Crime and Disorder Committee, said: “This is a rare opportunity to hear the views of our new Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner and to better understand the power of the close partnership between Bedfordshire Police and your local council.”

The agenda and papers for the meeting are available to view on the Council’s website: democracy.luton.gov.uk/cmis5public/Meetings/tabid