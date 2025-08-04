Luton Dementia Awareness Walk - save the date

Details of Luton Dementia Awareness Walk

Luton is coming together to walk for change. Three local charities - Young at Heart Café, Music24, and Rotary Luton Someries - have teamed up to host the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk, an event dedicated to supporting those impacted by dementia and their loved ones.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspiring walk, to be held at Stockwood Park on September 28 from 11am - 3pm, invites individuals and families to take time to reflect on how dementia has touched their lives and the lives of others in their community. It's a chance to walk, talk, and show solidarity while raising awareness about the challenges faced by those living with dementia.

Maria Collins, founder of Young at Heart Café, explained the motivation behind the event: "We know how isolating dementia can be—for both those diagnosed and their carers and loved ones. Our goal is to bring people together, creating a supportive space where they can connect, share experiences, and know they are not alone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luton Dementia Awareness Walk is not a challenge or a race, it is a gentle stroll bringing people affected by Dementia together to walk, talk and share experiences. The event is free to take part. For more information and to join the walk, register your interest via the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk Eventbrite page.