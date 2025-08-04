Luton Dementia Awareness Walk - save the date

By Anna Rowntree
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Luton is coming together to walk for change. Three local charities - Young at Heart Café, Music24, and Rotary Luton Someries - have teamed up to host the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk, an event dedicated to supporting those impacted by dementia and their loved ones.

This inspiring walk, to be held at Stockwood Park on September 28 from 11am - 3pm, invites individuals and families to take time to reflect on how dementia has touched their lives and the lives of others in their community. It's a chance to walk, talk, and show solidarity while raising awareness about the challenges faced by those living with dementia.

Maria Collins, founder of Young at Heart Café, explained the motivation behind the event: "We know how isolating dementia can be—for both those diagnosed and their carers and loved ones. Our goal is to bring people together, creating a supportive space where they can connect, share experiences, and know they are not alone."

The Luton Dementia Awareness Walk is not a challenge or a race, it is a gentle stroll bringing people affected by Dementia together to walk, talk and share experiences. The event is free to take part. For more information and to join the walk, register your interest via the Luton Dementia Awareness Walk Eventbrite page.

