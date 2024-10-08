Luton families invited to free pumpkin patch in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Step Forward Luton is set to transform Hat Gardens into a pumpkin patch this October half-term, offering a free family-friendly event in the heart of Luton town centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 26 October, from 10am to 4pm, Hat Gardens on Bute Street will be filled with straw and pumpkins, creating a pop-up pumpkin patch perfect for the whole family.

Children can wheel around mini barrows to pick their perfect pumpkin, with each child (under 12 years) able to take one home free of charge, while stocks last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event features colouring activities to keep little ones busy, and the patch is full of great spots for family photos. This orange-filled Saturday promises to be a highlight of the autumn calendar in Luton.

Pumpkin Patch

Abu Nasir, Chair of the Step Forward Luton Ambassador Board, said: "We're thrilled to bring this free pumpkin patch to Luton this year. One of Step Forward Luton's aims is to showcase that there's plenty to do right here in our town. We're proud to contribute to the town's offerings and fill a gap in the local events calendar, showing families don't need to leave Luton for great seasonal activities."

Residents and visitors are reminded that there are many more events happening in the October half-term break.

Also at Hat Gardens, Luton Council's popular Storytelling on the Steps returns with a spooky Halloween edition on Tuesday 29 October. Families with young children can enjoy spooky tales featuring a black cat puppet and ghostly disco dancing in sessions at 2pm and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the event line-up: "We're delighted to bring these exciting autumn events to Luton's town centre in collaboration with Step Forward Luton, showcasing that great seasonal activities are right on our doorstep.”

“These initiatives not only provide free things to do for our local families but also boost local businesses through increased footfall. It's a win-win that helps create a vibrant, thriving town centre for all to enjoy."

Other Halloween events around the town include:

· Spooktacular show at Luton Library Theatre (Tuesday 29 October)

· Halloween Clay Club at The Hat Factory Arts Centre (Thursday 31 October)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Halloween kids party at Royal British Legion (Thursday 31 October)

For a complete list of events happening in Luton this autumn, visit the Step Forward Luton what's on guide at place.stepforwardluton.co.uk/whats-on-guide.