Luton filmmakers shortlisted for Bute Street second year in a row

Twins brothers from Luton have been shortlisted for Bute Street Film Festival for a second year in a row with their latest documentary.

The Orange Weekend reflects on Radio 1’s Big Weekend last year and showcasing Luton in a positive light, especially the town’s capabilities to put on such a large scale event.

It also highlights four BBC Introducing artists who were from Luton and Bedfordshire and what it meant to them to be able to play at such a huge venue in their hometown.

Created by Jasbir and Jaspal Nangla, who last year won the Breakthrough Film award with their first documentary Tipping Point, again another positive film about learning to love Luton.

Jasbir and Jaspal with more attendees at Saturday's premiere of the Orange Weekend

This year’s nomination sees them in Best Film category with other films, some of which have been created by former Luton residents, but the Orange Weekend is in the only film in that category which is about Luton.

At their premiere for the Orange Weekend on Saturday, Jaspal said: “These introducing artists mirror Luton’s story. They’ve come in, not many people have heard about them, and they’re trying to do their best and trying to get the world to see them. And Luton is exactly the same.

“At the end of this, I say this could be the start of something great. But I think what I didn’t realise is there are things happening in Luton all the time.

“We want people to watch it and think Luton is a town where I want to be. You can’t watch this documentary and still think I hate Luton, and that’s what I want to see.”

At the same event, Jasbir said: “It’s been a year since me and my brother were up here with the Tipping Point documentary and it’s been a wild year.

“We showcased our documentary in London last year and afterwards so many people came up to us and said they’d learnt so much about the town.

“I realised then that we were changing people’s perceptions of Luton, one person at a time.”

You can watch The Orange Weekend on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSk7LXpeRJw

You can also vote for the Orange Weekend online to win the Best Film award here: https://www.butestreetfilmfestival.com/programme

The Orange Weekend will be playing on Friday 1st August at 12.35pm at the Bute Street Film Festival new Friday location at Luton Library Theatre.