Luton Foodbank’s annual colour run returns to Wardown Park

Tickets are on sale now for Luton Foodbank’s most colourful event of the year — now with added bubbles!

Join us on Saturday, July 5 for a fun‐filled 5km walk, jog, or run through Wardown Park, featuring colour stations where participants throw brightly coloured powder and enjoy bursts of bubbles.

“The Colour Run brings together the whole community for a day of fun, colour and compassion. Every step helps us feed families in need. We’re so grateful to every runner, donor and sponsor who makes this possible,” said Liz Stringer, Chair of Luton Foodbank.

We are proud to have Volker Highways as our headline sponsor this year. “Volker Highways is proud to support such a meaningful event. It’s a fun day out with real impact — uniting the community for a cause that matters.” David Guy, Regional Director, Volker Highways

Trophies will be awarded in several fun and meaningful categories, including Overall Winner, Fastest Under‑16, and Runner with the Highest Sponsorship.

Schools will also compete for the School with the Highest Sponsorship trophy, and teams can aim for the Biggest Team award. A special ‘Colour Run Superstar’ award, chosen by the Chair of Luton Foodbank, will recognise someone who truly embodies the spirit of the event.

Register today Luton Foodbank 5k Charity Colour Run Tickets, Sat, Jul 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite and receive a free pair of sunglasses, the official Colour Run t‑shirt and a shiny participation medal.

If you would like to promote your organisation and enjoy a fun team‑building opportunity, sponsor one of our six colour stations. We already have Wizz Air and Go Cars on board- email [email protected] to reserve yours and match your brand’s colour. Each station comes with banner space, social‑media promotion, and the chance to man the powder and bubble machine!

Every year, schools from across the region enter teams to take part in the Colour Run. It’s a fantastic way to build school spirit and support a local charity. To find out how to enter your school team, email [email protected]

For more information about the run, visit: https://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/event/luton-foodbank-5k-charity-colour-run/

If you would like to donate click on the link here, Luton Foodbank Colour Run 2025 - JustGiving

1 . Contributed Erin Stewart, Luton Foodbank Trustee, celebrating with her two boys after an exciting Colour Run! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Putteridge High School team ready to compete in the colour run! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Sujel Miah from Luton Lions warming up the Colour Run participants. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Bilal Hussain, Trustee of Luton Foodbank, enjoying the fun at the Colour Run! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales