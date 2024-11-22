Luton GP practice hosts Community Health event

By Sara Marsili
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 12:32 GMT
An NHS GP practice in Luton is hosting a health awareness event at the Gurdwara, 2A Dallow Rd, LU1 1LY, on 1 December 2024, from 1pm to 2pm.

Kingsway and Bramingham Medical Centre (KBMC) invites the local community to meet GPs and the senior primary care team, ask questions, discuss health concerns, and book appointments on the spot.

Attendees will learn about key health topics, including diabetes management, cervical screening, and childhood immunisations.

The event is free and open to all Luton residents.

Event ProgrammeHealth Information Stalls: Book appointments on the day.

Health Presentations:

  • Diabetes: Understanding and managing your health.
  • Cervical Screening: Why and how it saves lives.
  • Childhood Immunisations: Protecting the next generation.

Julie Roye, Head of Nursing for Primary Care at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), said: "We want to improve access to care and health education for our community in Luton. This event provides an opportunity to engage with residents and better understand their needs."

"We encourage all local residents to attend, learn about their healthcare options, and feel empowered to manage their health and live happier, healthier lives."

KBMC, part of ELFT, serves over 19,400 patients across two sites: Dunstable Road LU4 8BY and Lucas Gardens LU3 4BG.

For more information, call the practice on 01582 847 808 or 01582 597 737.

