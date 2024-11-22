Luton GP practice hosts Community Health event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An NHS GP practice in Luton is hosting a health awareness event at the Gurdwara, 2A Dallow Rd, LU1 1LY, on 1 December 2024, from 1pm to 2pm.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsway and Bramingham Medical Centre (KBMC) invites the local community to meet GPs and the senior primary care team, ask questions, discuss health concerns, and book appointments on the spot.

Attendees will learn about key health topics, including diabetes management, cervical screening, and childhood immunisations.

The event is free and open to all Luton residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ELFT Health Awareness Event

Event ProgrammeHealth Information Stalls: Book appointments on the day.

Health Presentations:

Diabetes: Understanding and managing your health.

Cervical Screening: Why and how it saves lives.

Childhood Immunisations: Protecting the next generation.

Julie Roye, Head of Nursing for Primary Care at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), said: "We want to improve access to care and health education for our community in Luton. This event provides an opportunity to engage with residents and better understand their needs."

Gurdwara Luton

"We encourage all local residents to attend, learn about their healthcare options, and feel empowered to manage their health and live happier, healthier lives."

KBMC, part of ELFT, serves over 19,400 patients across two sites: Dunstable Road LU4 8BY and Lucas Gardens LU3 4BG.

For more information, call the practice on 01582 847 808 or 01582 597 737.