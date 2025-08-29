Luton Halal Shopping Exhibition 2025: Showcasing business, culture, and community

Event Poster

Luton is preparing to welcome one of the most exciting new events of the year – the Luton Halal Shopping Exhibition 2025, taking place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September, from 12pm–8pm at Grand Royale, Luton.

With over 100 businesses, food vendors, and organisations, the expo is set to be a landmark event for the town and surrounding areas. Best of all – entry is completely free for all visitors.

The expo will celebrate the thriving Muslim marketplace that Luton is known for, while also creating a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations to showcase their products and services to thousands of visitors. With Luton being a hub for Muslim communities across Bedfordshire and beyond, this event represents a unique opportunity for local and national brands to connect with a large, engaged audience.

What to Expect

Visitors can look forward to:

• A wide variety of halal food stalls and street food vendors, serving everything from traditional dishes to modern culinary trends.

• Fashion and lifestyle brands, offering clothing, jewellery, homeware and more.

• Family-friendly entertainment that will make the event more than just a shopping trip.

Partnerships

The official charity partner for the event is Islamic Relief UK, reflecting the expo’s commitment to giving back and supporting meaningful causes. Inspire FM joins as the official media partner, amplifying the reach of the event across the community. The expo is proudly sponsored by SMR Graphics and Grand Royale Banqueting, two local businesses that embody the entrepreneurial spirit of Luton.

Why It Matters

The Luton Halal Shopping Exhibition is not just a business showcase - it’s a celebration of community, culture and opportunity. The organisers, who have been part of major events in Luton including Inspire Eid and the Pakistan & Kashmir Culture Festival, have come together to create a space where businesses and communities can thrive side by side.

Get Involved

Businesses interested in exhibiting, sponsoring or partnering with the event are encouraged to get in touch. The expo provides not only a chance to increase visibility and sales, but also to be part of a movement that celebrates diversity, entrepreneurship and unity.

Instagram:@halalshoppingexpo