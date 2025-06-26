Luton Health Fest returns for third year

Local GPs will be on hand to offer health advice

Join hundreds of people from around the town for a day full of health and wellness as the annual Luton Health Fest returns next month.

The event, which will take place in Wardown Park on Saturday 5 July (8am to 3pm), will feature fitness classes, health checks and nutrition advice, as well as lots of fun activities for kids and families to enjoy together.

Last year, it attracted over 1,000 community members and 30 stall holders as a number of local organisations helped spread awareness about opportunities for people to take control of their health.

Local GPs will be on hand to provide CPR-training and blood pressure checks. For those looking to challenge themselves, there will be boxing sessions. There will also be activities aimed at women run by LC Fitness.

The event is attended by a range of local organisations

“The Luton Health Fest is an inspiring day filled with family-friendly activities, bringing people together to promote positive health and wellbeing throughout our town,” said Mostaque Koyes MBE, of event organisers Community Interest Luton.

“It is open to everyone in the local community and a fantastic opportunity to learn more about how to live a healthier lifestyle, meet local health professionals, and connect with others who share similar interests.”

The event is being supported by Luton Council Public Health, BLMK, Total Wellbeing, Active Luton, Aegis Support Services, LC Fitness, University of Bedfordshire, Medics PCN, Phoenix PCN Luton, EQuality PCN, Lea Vale Medical Group, Hatters Health Network, Oasis PCN, Luton Muslim Health Alliance, Denbigh High School, CTOP and Community Pharmacy.

Mostaque added: “We are thrilled to be again working with local partners as we continue to focus on addressing health inequalities and promoting positive lifestyles so that people in Luton can enjoy a healthier future.

Some of the participants at the Luton Health Fest last year

“The event will also feature a range of local organisations and businesses, showcasing their services. We would encourage people to come down on the day and learn more about what's available in the area and how to access these resources.”

To learn more about the event, contact Community Interest Luton on [email protected]