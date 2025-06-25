Luton in Bloom cultivates community spirit with the launch of its 2025 gardening competition

Luton in Bloom, the groundbreaking community initiative that took root in 2023, returns with renewed vigour to sow the seeds of transformation and elevate our town's essence through the enchantment of gardening.

This year's gardening competition promises to deepen connections, uplift spirits, and weave a tapestry of greenery that binds us all together.

More than just a contest of floral displays, Luton in Bloom symbolises a collective journey towards embracing the profound impact of gardening on our lives. It beckons residents to nurture not only gardens, but also relationships with family, friends, and neighbours, fostering a sense of belonging and social responsibility over the natural beauty that surrounds us.

This year, the Luton in Bloom competition was launched with a community seed sharing event at Luton Point. The event welcomed over 500 people on the day. The atmosphere was nothing short of magical, vibrant, joyful, and filled with connection. People of all ages and backgrounds came together to share seeds, plants, stories, knowledge, and hope. It was a beautiful reflection of Luton’s rich diversity and the kind of community we all strive to build.

Left to Right Raynham Way Community Centre Runners Up Community Garden, Judge Lord-Lieutenant Susan Lousada, St Andrew's Church Winners & Service Director Luton Rising Mark Turner

"Our vision for Luton in Bloom is to empower individuals and unite our community in a common purpose," shares Sujel Miah, the founder behind this initiative. "Together, we can cultivate a town brimming with beauty, vitality, and a deep-rooted sense of community. Luton in Bloom Invites everyone to embark on a transformative journey of growth, connection, and shared prosperity."

Participation in Luton in Bloom offers residents the chance to leave a lasting mark on the town's landscape while promoting sustainability and creativity. Beyond showcasing picturesque gardens, the competition encourages the cultivation of edible plants, exploration of eco-friendly practices, and imaginative enhancements to communal and educational spaces.

Through these collective endeavours, we envision Luton blossoming into a natural splendour, a testament to personal well-being, communal harmony and shared environmental responsibility.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council said:“Initiatives like this foster civic pride, strengthen community bonds, and help bring nature back into our neighbourhoods. I encourage any residents, businesses, and community groups to get involved and enter the competition.”

Luton in Bloom invites you to join in harnessing the power of nature as we embark on this journey. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a budding enthusiast, there's a place for everyone in this movement and an opportunity to win a cash prize of £300-£500 depending on the category.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Deputy Chair of Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport and associated assets for community benefit said: “Our sponsorship programme is all about giving back to the community. Events that engender pride in our town and enhance wellbeing are particularly close to our hearts, so we’re delighted to be back as headline sponsor, and that Luton In Bloom is going from strength to strength.”

Luton in Bloom is grateful to all the sponsors, partners, and supporters for their continued commitment. In particular, Luton Rising, who are the Headline Sponsor and have supported this initiative since its inception.

For further details on the competition or to register, please visit their website at www.lutoninbloom.com or connect with them on social media under 'Luton in Bloom'. At the heart of Luton in Bloom is growing together and cultivating a town that flourishes with vibrancy and pride.