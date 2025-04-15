Luton Irish band celebrates new music video

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Irish folk band, Missing The Ferry, are set to release a brand-new music video this Easter Saturday 19th April.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, created by local video producers Two Sides Studios was partly filmed in Luton and accompanies the band's latest single 'The Dalston Railway Tavern'. The band are excited to celebrate the release with a FREE show in Luton this Easter weekend.

Speaking of the upcoming release, the band's uilleann pipe player and proud Lutonian Richard Herity said: 'We're really excited about this new music video for our latest tune 'The Dalston Railway Tavern'. We want to thank everyone who came to help us film by celebrating with them this Saturday 19th April at our gig in The George II pub in town.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the song and video itself, founder member of the band Paul Anderson added: 'Like a beautiful west-of-Luton sunset, or a perfect pint of stout, our video will stun you and look amazing.’

'The Dalston Railway Tavern' is available to stream on Bandcamp and other major streaming sites.

The video will be released on the band's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@MissingTheFerry) this Saturday 19th April from 8pm, shortly before the band take the stage at Luton's George II pub for their 'Easter Craic'er' along with Luton artist Ryan Prazer and folk/bluegrass favourites Grae J Wall & Los Chicos Muertos. The evening kicks off at 8.30pm and is totally free!

For more information about Missing The Ferry you can follow them on their social media channels @missingtheferry