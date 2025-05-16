Luton is the next stop for the Big Trek

On Friday 16th May Ruth Herbert arrives in Luton on day 15 of her 4000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ will take next 6 months as she walks through 11 countries, finishing in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza.

In two weeks, she has crossed the country in beautiful sunshine, passing through the counties of Lancashire, Greater Manchester Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. Since leaving home in Arnside, South Cumbria on May 2nd she has covered 236 miles walking approximately 20 miles each day often in the company of local people inspired and excited by this epic adventure. People who have met Ruth so far have been amazed at the challenge she has set herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Johnstone who accompanied Ruth on 2 days of her trek between Rugby and Daventry and from there to Towcester said “ Thanks Ruth, it was an epic walk for me, though you take this in your stride, your4,000 mile walk. Thank you for your example and your inspiration. As you do this you alert everyone else that we can do more than we think we can “

The BIG TREK 4 PALESTINE supporters with Ruth Herbert

Everyone is invited to join the adventure and to walk some of the way with her, company and conversation help the miles pass by. Ruth will be arriving in Luton this evening and leaving tomorrow morning Saturday 17th May at 9.00am from the town hall as she continues her journey to the south coast via Watford and London.

She said “ the first 2 weeks of the Big Trek 4 Palestine have been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. It’s been so positive, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Let’s make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”

On Day 22, after roughly 350 miles, she will arrive in Dover where she will take the ferry to France and begin the long journey through mainland Europe walking through a further 10 countries to complete her 4000 mile trip in Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruth’s progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine