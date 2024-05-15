Luton Make Music Day
Luton Choral Society is putting on a free Make Music Day event on Friday 21st June in the Luton Library Theatre to celebrate a wide range of music making from Luton music groups as part of the international Make Music Day festival.
We have financial support for the event from Making Music and the Arts Council and so attendance at the event is free, and everyone is welcome. There is a bar at the theatre where drinks and refreshments will be on sale.
A number of Luton music groups will be performing during the evening, and so there will be a great variety of music to enjoy, and audience participation is welcome in some places. The Luton groups performing will be -
- The Hat Factory Choir
- The Griffin Players
- The Luton Concert Band
- Luton Choral Society
For more information please see www.lutonchoralsociety.org.uk