Luton Make Music Day

By Mike CockeContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 10:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Luton Choral Society is putting on a free Make Music Day event on Friday 21st June in the Luton Library Theatre to celebrate a wide range of music making from Luton music groups as part of the international Make Music Day festival.

Luton Choral Society is delighted to put on a Make Music Day event in the Luton Library Theatre, St George's Square, LU1 2NG on the evening of Friday 21st June from 19:30.

We have financial support for the event from Making Music and the Arts Council and so attendance at the event is free, and everyone is welcome. There is a bar at the theatre where drinks and refreshments will be on sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of Luton music groups will be performing during the evening, and so there will be a great variety of music to enjoy, and audience participation is welcome in some places. The Luton groups performing will be -

  • The Hat Factory Choir
  • The Griffin Players
  • The Luton Concert Band
  • Luton Choral Society

For more information please see www.lutonchoralsociety.org.uk

Related topics:Arts Council