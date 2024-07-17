Luton nursery set to hold fun day to celebrate 20th anniversary
ARC Nursery Stopsley Luton are celebrating being open for 20 years.
On Saturday 20th July from 11am till 4pm at Ramridge Baptist Church we are holding a fun day to celebrate being open for 20 years. This is an opportunity for all the community to come together and join in our party.
There will be lots of fun for all the family to enjoy such as bouncy castle, face painting, lucky dip, tombola, hook a duck and much more.
Free entry, Looking forward to seeing lots of familiar and new faces.
