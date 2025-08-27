Luton Point ends the summer with a fun-packed, feel-good Friday

Luton Point is inviting the community to celebrate the end of the summer holidays in style with its Feel Good Friday ‘End of Summer’ Party, taking place on Friday 29th August from 11am until 5pm.

Families can look forward to a free fun-filled afternoon featuring a mini silent disco, free face painting, and balloon modelling. The perfect way to end the school holidays on a high note.

This exciting event marks the grand finale of what has been a vibrant and action-packed summer at Luton Point. Across the past five weeks, the centre has hosted 20 free events, drawing in families and shoppers from across the town and beyond. The popular summer programme was designed to encourage creativity, movement and togetherness whilst being local relevant, and featured themes ranging from ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ and ‘Get Active, Get Sporty’ to ‘Summer Celebration’ and ‘Creative Luton’.

From energetic dance and sports sessions to arts and crafts activities and interactive shows, the centre has been buzzing with activity, with some days attracting nearly a thousand visits, reflecting Luton Point’s commitment to being a place where the community can come together, have fun and create lasting memories. SEN sessions each Sunday offered a calmer environment, ensuring everyone could join in, whilst the interactive Luton Landmarks and Legends Trail ensured there was always something to keep families entertained. There were also opportunities to sample delicious eats from the varied food and drink offer at the centre.

Festival of Fun

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “This summer has been full of energy and creativity at Luton Point, with 20 unique and inclusive events keeping families entertained, active, and inspired for free. We’re thrilled to round it all off with our ‘Feel Good Friday’ party, a day full of fun and laughter before the new school year begins. It’s our way of saying thank you to the community for making this summer such a success.”

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4nNpXBS.