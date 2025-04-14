Luton Point kicks off Tastes Around the World events with free family events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Point has kicked off its Tastes Around the World event for the school holidays, giving visitors the chance to explore the global selection of mouth-watering cuisines for the chance to win a family ticket* to Disneyland Paris.

Running until Tuesday 22nd April, shoppers are encouraged to pick up a passport from participating food and beverage retailers and collect one stamp for every £3 spent. Once 10 stamps have been collected, participants can fill out their details and drop off their completed passport at the box in Central Square or at Centre Management on weekdays.

One lucky winner will be randomly drawn after entries close on Tuesday 22nd April to win an unforgettable trip to Disneyland Paris, complete with accommodation, travel and park tickets.

With a huge variety of cuisines available to sample, shoppers can taste around the world with everything from fiery Indian classics, fresh sushi, British favourites and more. A full list of food outlets available is listed on Luton Point’s website.

On top of the exciting chance to win, Luton Point has kicked off its series of free family events and has already welcomed over 600 visitors in its first two sessions.

Families got creative at the mug decorating session held on the opening day of Tastes Around the World, colouring a funky food design to customise their own mug to take home and enjoy, whilst Thursday 10th April saw little ones creating a chick house out of tasty biscuits!

For those who haven’t had the chance to visit yet (and those who are after even more fun!), there are three more events still to come, which include:

Saturday 12th April – Make a pom-pom bunny, a perfect Easter decoration to take home

Thursday 17th April – Cupcakes galore! Decorate a cupcake magnet and a tasty real cupcake

Saturday 19th April – Pasta art, get crafty with pasta jewellery and craft designs

The event space in Central Square is also due to see even more delicious tastings from food outlets such as Krispy Kreme, Tikka Nation, Bubble Citea and BIM’s.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “It’s been great to see so many people already enjoying our Tastes Around the World Easter and getting involved with all that’s to offer! If you haven’t already, make sure you pick up a passport at one of our food outlets and collect your stamps each time you spend, and don’t forget to drop your completed passport at our box in Central Square to enter to win the amazing holiday to Disneyland Paris!”

Lavinia continues: “We also have three more exciting free events to enjoy throughout the school holidays – so join us to make pom-pom bunnies, decorate cupcakes and make pasta art to keep the little ones busy. We look forward to seeing you!”

Terms and conditions apply.

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website