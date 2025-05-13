Luton Point marks Dementia Action Week with free community events

In support of Dementia Action Week, Luton Point is hosting two special events aimed at raising awareness and providing support to the local community.

On Saturday 24th May, families are invited to attend a free community event for all ages from 11am – 3pm, with various activities to learn more about dementia in Central Square. From crafts and balloons for children to enjoy, to a model of a brain to help explain how dementia affects the different areas, the event aims to make education accessible and interactive.

Expert support will be available throughout the day from two local Dementia Advisors from the Alzheimer’s Society charity, who will be on hand to offer guidance and answer questions. There will also be performances from Music 24’s dementia choir, an awareness stall from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, and voluntary donations collected to help support future initiatives for anyone who would like to and is able to donate.

Luton Point will also be seeing the return of their popular Coffee Morning on Tuesday 20th May, from 10am-12pm at Esquires Coffee. Usually held on the first Tuesday of each month, this drop-in session has been postponed for May to fall within Dementia Action Week, and provides free advice from Dementia Advisors over a relaxed hot drink. The initiative, which started in January 2024, has been an incredibly popular service and encourages local residents to drop by and join the conversation in an attempt to de-stigmatise dementia.

Laura Hannibal, Local Services Manager for Bedfordshire and Luton commented “Dementia Action Week is a national awareness campaign led by the Alzheimer’s Society. Each year, we join forces with individuals and organisations across the UK to inspire action and support for those affected by dementia. This year, we’re placing a spotlight on the importance of getting a diagnosis and helping people recognise the most common symptoms of dementia. A diagnosis is a crucial first step – it opens the door to vital support. However 1 in 3 people living with dementia remain undiagnosed. If you’re concerned about yourself or someone close to you, we can help. Our symptoms checklist is designed to support conversations with your GP. You’ll be able to pick up a copy at our upcoming events in Luton.”

Laura continues “We’re grateful to have the support of Luton Point in helping us raise awareness across the community. Please feel free to stop by and speak to our friendly Dementia Advisors – we’re here to provide information, guidance and support.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “Dementia can be a difficult topic, and we believe it’s one that should be approached with compassion. We encourage anyone looking to learn more, have questions answered or simply enjoy some community support to drop by our event on Saturday 24th May, which is free to attend. We are also looking forward to the return of our Coffee Morning on Tuesday 20th May at Esquires, for a relaxed setting to have any queries answered, or to simply enjoy a chat with our Advisors over a coffee.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.