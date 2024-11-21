Luton Point set to bring magic to the town this Christmas season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Magic of Christmas is set to come alive at Luton Point, with a host of festive events and activities for shoppers to enjoy.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the centre will see new seasonal decorations being installed. Keep an eye out for the distinctly local twist!

Then Saturday 23rd November sees the opening of the Enchanted Forest Grotto, where children will find Father Christmas in his log cabin nestled amongst the trees. The centre is supporting The Lewis Foundation this year with entry fees and donations going to the local charity, although free entry is available to anyone making a £20+ spend at stores in Luton Point on the day of their visit.

Visitors to Luton Point can also win the chance to be the first family to pay Father Christmas a visit, with a VIP experience up for grabs on the centre’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Alongside the exciting meet and greet the winner will receive a £150 voucher for The Entertainer, perfect for some pre-Christmas treats or Christmas shopping, and a Christmas themed goody bag for little ones.

Also on Saturday 23rd November the annual Christmas light switch-on, Lighting up Luton for Christmas, is returning with an afternoon of entertainment and live music, organised by the centre and partners Luton BID and Luton Council. This year’s special guest is Bluey, who will be hosting meet and greets at intervals between 2pm and 6.30pm in St George’s Square. The event marks the beginning of the town’s festive celebrations.

Bringing a seasonal song to Luton Point, performances from local schools including Dallow Primary School, Arnold Academy, Pioneer Learning Trust and Warden Hill Infant School will take place on weekdays from late November outside the grotto. The Salvation Army band will also be performing on 14th and 21st December by the Christmas tree in the Atrium.

Christmas discounts and offers are being unveiled thick and fast by stores at Luton Point as Black Friday approaches, keep an eye on the centre’s website and socials to make sure you don’t miss out as we approach the main day, Friday 29th November.

To ensure there's plenty of time for shoppers to find the perfect Christmas gifts, the centre will have extended opening hours for the festive period, including late night shopping with free parking. From Monday 16th December to Saturday 21st December, the centre will be open from 8am to 8pm, and the car parks will be free from 5pm each day.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented, “Christmas is such a special time and we are looking forward to bringing the magic alive for children and adults alike. Making memories together with a visit to Father Christmas is a lovely way to add some sparkle, and our Enchanted Forest grotto will be a magical experience’.

Lavinia continued, “We know not everyone can easily afford to celebrate though, so as part of our programme we are also working with Luton Foodbank to provide 1,000 meals and toys for those in need in Luton this Christmas. Helping families in our community through the wonderful Luton Smiles campaign is really important. We also know Christmas can be hard for those missing loved ones, so from 14th December, the Prayer Tree will once again be located in Church Street windows by the nativity.

Lavinia concluded, “We have also arranged to run quiet sessions at the grotto, as we know it can be an overwhelming experience for some children. These sessions will run every Sunday morning from 10am, before the centre gets busy..”

Further information about all the Christmas activities at Luton Point can be found on the centre’s website https://lutonpoint.co.uk/news-events/christmas-at-luton-point/