Luton Point set to celebrate VE Day’s 80th anniversary with free family event

Join the fun at Luton Point and celebrate 80 years of peace since VE Day with a street party style celebration in Central Square!

Shoppers are invited to come along and embrace the nostalgia and community spirit, from 11am – 4pm on Thursday 8th May. The day will see a range of events with free fun for all ages organised by the centre team.

For an electric atmosphere, the centre will embrace the sound of the 1940s with The Candy Girls appearing as The Boogie Woogie Gals, singing classic tunes in celebration of this important occasion at intervals throughout the day.

Luton Point have also put out the call to bakers young and young at heart to show off their creativity for a VE Day themed cake decorating contest. Categories will be for under 16s and 16 and over, with the winner from each category receiving an £80 gift card to spend at the centre in a store of their choice. Participants must register by 5pm on 6th May and deliver their masterpieces to Central Square by 3pm on 8th May or Centre Management (Gallery Level) on 7th May between 8am-5pm. The judging is set to take place at 3:30pm on the event day, with the winner announced just before 4pm.

Luton Point

The centre will also be welcoming the Royal British Legion, who will be offering special VE Day 80 pins and other merchandise to mark the historic occasion, and local organisations and community groups who will explore local and national history with fascinating themed displays.

To top it all off, the celebration will also feature children’s face painting, where little ones aged 3 years and over can have red, white and blue designs painted on their faces.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re excited to be partying like it’s 1945 this VE Day! We are proud to bring the community together to celebrate 80 years of peace, and this is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends and neighbours to share in the spirit of remembrance and joy. Come along and get involved in what promises to be a truly memorable day.”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.