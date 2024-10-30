Luton theatre needs the communities help

Luton Library Theatre, which was saved from closure by a group of volunteers who formed Luton Creative Community (LCC), needs the help of the community again.

Luton Library Theatre has had an amazing first year since LCC saved it from closure, but now the theatre, run entirely by volunteers, desperately needs its local community to come and support it once more.

This time, not by donating equipment or money, but instead by coming along to see some of the amazing shows at the theatre in November.

Saturday, 16th November -"And Finally Phil Collins" - an incredible 9-piece live band are guaranteed to rock you, and the theatre

SATURDAY 30TH NOVEMBER 2024 - FEARLESSLY TAYLOR

Saturday, 23rd November - "The Moon - our stepping stone to the stars" - Professor Ian Hall will take us on a magical journey of discovery to the moon and beyond. Fans of Wonders of the Universe will welcome this new addition to the Average Scientists portfolio.

Saturday, 30th November - "Fearlessly Taylor" will bring the magic of Taylor Swift to the Library Theatre, featuring a live band and dancers this promises to be the perfect early Christmas present for all 'Swifties'.

The Library Theatre needs the community to buy tickets and come to these events, if it is to build on its early success and continue to be able to offer a valuable arts venue for the community.

Visit www.librarytheatre.co.uk for more details.