Luton to host series of events for International Women’s Day 2025

International Women's Day takes place on the 8th of March each year

A host of events are taking place in Luton next week as part of International Women’s Day 2025.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also acts as a call-to-action for accelerating women’s equality.

To mark IWD this year, there are a series of events taking place across the town designed to inspire, challenge, affirm and promote the role of women in Luton and around the world.

Details of the various events and links to find out more can be found below.

Mayor of Luton’s Charity International Women’s Day Event

When: Saturday 8th March 2025, 3pm to 7pm

Where: Luton Town Hall

An afternoon of inspiring speeches and networking opportunities hosted by the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem. Hear from a host of inspiring women including a keynote speech from award-winning leadership psychologist Saj Zafar, who will share her insights on leadership, the role of men as partners in change, and the power of shifting internal dialogues.

Register via Eventbrite to secure your place: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayors-charity-international-womens-day-event-tickets

IWD 2025: Accelerating Action for a Fairer and Safer Luton for Women

When: Friday 7th of March 2025, 9:30am to 11:30am

Where: Online (via Microsoft Teams)

An interactive event to discuss how we can accelerate progress toward a fairer and safer Luton for women by driving action on safety, inclusion, and stronger collaboration.

There will also be a chance to hear from key local stakeholders working to make Luton a fairer and safer town for women, including:

Cllr Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Luton Council

Cllr Maria Lovell MBE, Portfolio Holder for Women, Equalities & Community Safety, Luton Council

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean, Bedfordshire Police

Dr Mashbileg Maidrag, PhD, FFPH, Interim Consultant in Public Health, Luton

Toni Marie Doherty, Head of Safeguarding, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Christiana Melam MBE, Public Health Principal (Inclusion Health), Luton Council

Register via MS Teams to secure your place: events.teams.microsoft.com/event

Luton Women’s Network International Women’s Day Celebration

When: Wednesday 5th March, 12pm to 7pm.

Where: Luton All Women’s Centre, The Spires, Adelaide Street, LU1 5BB (Please note that this is a safe space for women and therefore is a women-only event)

Join Luton Women's Network for an afternoon of free and fun taster sessions and meet organisations working to give more opportunities to women and girls across Luton. Try a wide range of the free activities on offer from arts and crafts to fitness and wellbeing sessions, and even get your blood pressure checked while you’re here. The event is being supported by partners including Let's Get Going CIC, Total Wellbeing, Stepping Stones Luton, Phoenix Sunrisers PCN and many more.

Find out more: www.lutonallwomenscentre.org.uk/celebrating-international-womens-day-2025

International Women’s Day events at Luton Point

When: Wednesday 5th March – Sunday 9th March 2025, every day from 10am to 4pm.

Where: Feast Street, The Luton Point.

Help us celebrate the achievements of women across Luton and meet some of our local women’s services inside Luton Point (beside ‘Feast Street’). Come along to say hello and find out more about what the services can do for you and maybe even what you could do for them.

The following services will be at The Luton Point on specified days:

Women’s Aid in Luton – Wednesday 5th March

Stepping Stones Luton – Thursday 6th March

Luton All Women’s Centre – Friday 7th March

The Ebonista Project (& Friends) – Saturday 8th March

Better Bones (Royal Osteoporosis Society) – Sunday 9th March

Find out more: www.lutonallwomenscentre.org.uk/celebrating-international-womens-day-2025

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE, portfolio holder for Women’s Services and Community Safety, said:

“It’s fantastic to see such a wide-range of activities taking place across our town as part of International Women’s Day. This year’s theme (Accelerate Action) places a welcome focus on the swift and decisive steps needed to achieve gender equality and tackle the systemic barriers and biases that women still face today.”

“We are enriched by our diversity and inclusiveness in Luton and I am proud of the impact so many women have had on our town and hope that the variety of events planned this week will serve as an inspiration to many to contribute to the betterment of our communities.”