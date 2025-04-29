Luton Town Centre's free outdoor cinema returns
Following two years of successful events that drew hundreds of delighted residents, this year's line-up promises an unforgettable experience for families and film enthusiasts alike.
The morning kicks off with the adventure-filled ‘Moana 2’ (U) at 10am—perfect for young viewers —followed by new release ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ (PG) at 12pm. The captivating 2023 hit ‘Wonka’ (PG) rounds out the day at 2pm, ensuring there's something for the whole family to enjoy.
Movie-goers can sink into comfortable deck chairs and beanbags (while supplies last) for a fun viewing experience.
Why not make a day of it? Bring along your popcorn or picnic basket, or grab a bite from local Luton eateries to enjoy by the River Lea.
"Our outdoor cinema at Hat Gardens has become a highlight of Luton Town Centre's free entertainment calendar," said Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Economy at Luton Council.
"Based on the overwhelming positive feedback from our community, we're expanding the outdoor cinema to three exciting dates this year.”
As part of Luton Council’s VE Day celebrations, a special outdoor cinema will take place at Hat Gardens on Sunday 11 May.
Step back in time with golden-age classics of the 30s and 40s era: ‘Bambi’ (1942) at 10am, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (1939) at 12pm, and ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ (1938) at 2pm. This selection of timeless films is perfect for families to experience cinema history together.
The third instalment will be an August Bank Holiday Saturday special on 23 August, starting from 3pm, with films to be announced at a later date.
These events are funded by the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
Luton Town Centre's full summer events programme will be announced soon.
For more information about this event, visit luton.gov.uk/summer-in-town.