Luton town centre’s outdoor cinema returns for summer

Luton Council is thrilled to announce the return of the popular free outdoor cinema at Hat Gardens on Saturday, 24 August, kicking off the bank holiday weekend with family-friendly entertainment.

The exciting summer line-up promises entertainment for all ages.

The day begins with the lively sing-along version of Encanto (U) at 3pm, followed by the heart-warming Migration (U) at 5pm, and wraps up with the feel-good favourite Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again (PG) at 7pm for adults and older children.

Deckchairs and beanbags are back by popular demand. Visitors can relax and unwind on these comfy seats (while supplies last), as Hat Gardens transforms into a chilled-out open-air cinema for a warm August afternoon.

Outdoor Cinema at Hat Gardens

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth at Luton Council, shared his excitement for the event, saying, "We're absolutely delighted to bring back this much-loved event as part of our vibrant 'Summer in Town' events programme.

"Our free outdoor cinema is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a summer day out without worrying about the expense.”

Adding to the day's festivities, everyone is invited to Market Hill before the cinema screenings begin.

From 12-4pm, attendees can enjoy short circus shows and participate in a drop-in workshop to learn circus skills.

Circus Show & Workshop at Market Hill

Other events upcoming as part of the 'Summer in Town' programme include:

At Market Hill, the lively 'Tuesday Taleshakers' dance parties continue to entertain young children every Tuesday at 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm throughout the summer holidays.

Also at Market Hill, on Saturday 7 September, the fun ramps up with a spectacular hula hoop show and workshop featuring international artist Angie Mack from 12-4pm.

Meanwhile, Hat Gardens continues to host 'Storytelling on the Steps' every Friday at 3pm, enchanting young listeners throughout the summer holidays.

Cllr Taylor added: "We understand how the cost of living is affecting everyone, which is why we're thrilled to offer free activities for Luton families this summer.

"And thanks to UK Shared Prosperity funding, we can provide these events at no cost to local taxpayers. We encourage everyone to make the most of these events whilst they're available."

For more details on the ‘Summer in Town’ programme, visit luton.gov.uk/summer-in-town.