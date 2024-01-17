Luton Town legend to be quizzed on life and career at free public event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton Town football player and manager Mick Harford will be the next special guest for the University of Bedfordshire’s popular ‘An Evening With…’ free public lecture series.

Currently working as the Club’s Chief Recruitment Officer, Mick will be taking part in a panel event titled ‘From Grassroots to Glory’ on Thursday 8 February at 6pm, hosted at the University’s Luton campus.

The event is open to the public, as well as students and staff. It is free to attend either in person or online via a livestream. Attendees are requested to register for a ticket in advance via Eventbrite.

‘From Grassroots to Glory’ will see Mick quizzed by a panel of journalism students and staff, as he discusses the highs and lows of his football career which has spanned more than 40 years.

Widely regarded amongst Luton Town supporters as a club legend, Mick first joined the Hatters in 1984 and spent six years with the team, before returning in 1991 for a second spell. As his playing career came to an end, Mick returned to Luton Town as a coach, then Director of Football, before taking the reins as manager and leading the Club to glory in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in 2009 – a historic victory for the Hatters.

Speaking about this event, Mick said:“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to look back on my career alongside a fantastic panel of staff and students. Luton Town Football Club has a long and exciting history so I am looking forward to sharing my insights with the audience. The Club’s partnership with the University of Bedfordshire has made this event possible and I hope that everyone who registers to attend enjoys the event.”

This event is just one of the exciting benefits of the University’s official Education Partnership with Luton Town Football Club, which brings a range of educational and career development opportunities for students.

A Q&A session, chaired by the University’s Vice Chancellor – Professor Rebecca Bunting – will follow the panel discussion. After the event concludes, there will be complimentary drinks and light refreshments where guests can meet Mick and other members of the community.

Professor Bunting said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Mick Harford to the University for his exciting, interactive panel event. What Mick has achieved during his career – particularly at Luton Town Football Club – is remarkable, and I am sure our students, staff and the public will find this event engaging and thought-provoking.”