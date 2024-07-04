Luton Youth Festival returns with over 30 free activities to enjoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Saturday Luton’s legendary Youth Festival returns for what promises to be one of the most fun filled days of the year.

With over 30 free activities and performances from over 100 young people it’s easy to understand why for the past 19 years the fun day is one of the community’s most loved and popular events.

Set in the grounds of Leagrave’s iconic St Luke’s Church, Leagrave, the relaxed atmosphere is the perfect blend of excitement, entertainment and chilled out fun.

Two stages of performance will showcase the students from over ten different schools, alongside an array of some of the town’s most popular dance and performing arts groups. In the afternoon get ready for the county’s coolest conga, as the UK Centre For Carnival Arts host their Community Carnival Parade. Anyone in attendance can try on the spectacular carnival outfits and get to join in. Carnival has become an important part of the town’s heritage and culture, and the parade gives all ages the chance to join in the parade and dance around the grounds.

All the activities are free meaning the whole family can attend without the worries of additional costs. There’s no need to worry when selecting whether you want to be on the bus, car, or motorbike on the children’s carousel, as it’s free you’ll be able to have as many goes as you like and try out everything. Other activities include an inflatable fun run, bouncy castle, basketball hoop, soft archery, hook a duck, football shoot, coconut shy and Virtual Reality Unit.

Pose for a selfie with a giant bear as Mary’s Secoles Nurse Dessie will be onsite all day and leading her enchanting tales inspired by stories of the Windrush Generation. You’ll also be able to dress up as a medieval knight or princess, as History Knights will be bringing a host of activities as part of the NLHF funded project celebrating Luton’s medieval past. Alongside their dressing up tent you can charge around the lawn in their epic inflatable sword battles, mount your steed in their hobby horse races or see if you can emerge victorious in the family joust. You’ll also be able to become a time detective with their archaeology trays and hunt for the King’s lost treasure.

If you’re juggling to decide which activity to start with, why not discover new skills? Shooting Star Circus Skills invite you to try spinning plates, diabolos and unicycles. Fashion Breakdown invites you to design and make your own totes bags and members of Dunstable Textile Group will be teaching you how to knit. Carnival Arts invite you to pick up your paints and glitter and design your own costumes. This year’s skills workshop is funded by The Frank Braston Fund.

If you have ever been annoyed at school or work at being forced to be quiet, then the Make Some Noise Tent is the perfect area for you. With our tutors on hand to help you, you are invited to strum loudly on the electric guitar, sing your heart out to your favourite tune, test out your skills on the keyboard or bash out a beat on the drums. If your tastes are slightly more rhythmical, Osagyefo Theatre Company will be teaching the enchanting beat of Ghanaian drums.

For calm relaxation don’t miss the Art Exhibition by the students of Lea Manor, Sense Unit from Lady Zia Wernher School or roasting marshmallows on Bedfordshire Wildlife Trusts Campfire. The Scouts will host their popular BBQ with halal and non halal options at low prices, they’ll also be an area for anyone who wants to bring their own picnic.

Event Founder Paul Vitty us ‘ one of my favourite elements of the event is that both children and young people get to just enjoy having fun. Our classic toy area is magical to watch as you see both children and their parents light up with excitement at simply being able to pick up the toys and let their imaginations run free. One of the great strengths of the event is the range of activities. Whether you’re an adult, teenager and toddler, everyone finds something they really love, and then spend as long as they like enjoying the fun. The event hopes to unite young people and the community together, we’ve got students from ten different schools taking part. During one performance we will see guitarists from eight schools will all playing together.’

The event runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday with the carnival parade at 2:45pm. This year’s event is possible thanks to funding from Love Luton and Leagrave Youth. The Church is a short walk from Leagrave Train Station. The event does not permit any trade stalls so apart from ice creams and the low cost bbq parents can attend without worry about any extra costs. Though entry and all activities are free the charity does invite donations so that they can continue providing activities for the community.

