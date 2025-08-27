LutonAid is back 20th anniversary show

LutonAid is back for a one-off anniversary special this September at The Hat Factory Arts Centre.

This music extravaganza showcases bands and musicians from Luton and the surrounding areas, whilst raising vital funds for Keech Hopsice.

Some local favourites have reformed especially for this special event, including Phonic Rapture and Kamikazee Avon Ladies, and they are joined by big names Killing Miranda, Missing the Ferry and The Injester. It will be a fantastic day out for live music lovers, with a selection of acoustic, rock and indie.

LutonAid originally ran from 2005 to 2018, beginning as a one-day fundraiser at the Student Union bar for Keech in memory of Bill Candlish who was cared for at Keech Hospice. LutonAid proved to be so popular, organiser Mariana Brown ran it for a second year, and then a third and so on. It grew from a single stage, single day event to a two day, two stage (at one point three stage) festival incorporating live music, stall holders, children’s activities and food.

Hazard, who are performing on the main stage, 8.40pm, Saturday 6 Sept.

Nikki Samsa,Associate Director - Supporter Engagement, said: ‘’We’re hugely grateful to Luton Aid for their continued support. So far, they’ve raised nearly £20,000 — a remarkable total that helps us provide specialist care for adults and children with life-limiting conditions in our community.

"With 70% of our funding coming from generous supporters, it gives families the time, comfort, and support they need when it matters most. Being chosen again for Luton Aid20 is a privilege. Events like this don’t just raise vital funds — they bring our community together in compassion and care.

Thank you for helping us make a difference when it matters most.’’

LutonAid may seem a rather unimaginative title, but it sums up the event. LutonAid is

Joe McCorriston, main stage at 4pm, Sat 6 Sept

local bands and people kindly giving their time and talent to bring people together and

raise funds for Keech Hospice. The reason LutonAid is so successful is thanks to these very special supporters and the loyal following that it has gained over the years.

Tickets are on sale now and you can view the full line up here - https://lutonaid.com/lineup/

LutonAid opens at 6.30pm on Friday 5 September, and again at 12 noon on Saturday 6 September.