Luton's Best Awards 2025 are now live!

The Luton’s Best Awards, in partnership with Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

The awards are now in their 16th year, and our mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, people working in the public sector, organisations, and businesses—all those who make our community a better place.

This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you.

London Luton Airport presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award

To nominate, please visit the website. You have until 19th October 2025 to enter www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

The categories are:

Adult Achiever Award, Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire

This award will seek to recognise an individual over the age of 21 who continues to achieve great things at work, in their profession, through arts and culture, in the field of education, sport, or a hobby or pastime.

Beds Fire Service presenting the Keep Luton Safe Award

Best Fundraiser Award Sponsored by Pell Frischmann

This award will recognise a tireless charity fundraiser(s) of any age who has made an outstanding contribution through their fundraising initiatives, voluntary work, or other support. We ask that entries be for individuals still active in their role, but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2024/2025.

Best Volunteer Award Sponsored by Signature Flight Support

This award will recognise a volunteer(s) of any age who has made an outstanding contribution by giving up their own time to help others, charities, or initiatives across the town. We ask that entries be for individuals still active in their role, but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2024/2025.

Luton's Best Awards 2025 official logo

Care in the Community Award Sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick

This award is for an individual or group from either a professional or voluntary capacity. Those eligible include relatives (including children), friends, doctors, nurses or care workers who care for someone or a group of people.

We are looking for an individual or group who has really gone that extra mile to care for our most vulnerable, often showing incredible patience and understanding.

Child of Courage Award Sponsored by Ryebridge

Judges will seek to recognise any young person up to the age of 18 who has put themselves in danger to help or save the life of another or has battled against the odds and has overcome adversity in their personal life or made a stand to improve the lot of themselves or others.

Community Business Person Sponsored by Goodman

An individual of any age working for an organisation or studying in the town who has shown a commitment and involvement with the local community and can demonstrate excellence in business which in turn enhances the image of the business community and Luton, locally or on a wider scale or someone who has provided superior service to the community.

Community Company of the Year Sponsored by Luton Point

This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on the community. We are really keen to hear from organisations who have gone that extra mile to support the town and can include signing up and delivering against their Luton 2040 pledge, or joining the Good Business Charter.

Community Project of the Year Sponsored by TUI

This Award will seek to recognise a community-based project that has been initiated by a local charity or voluntary organisation, community group, school, or any other person or body. The project must demonstrate a tangible community benefit, how it influenced the community, how many people it engaged, and what the legacy impact and lasting benefits will be. Examples could include projects that unite communities, support the arts and environment, or promote community health.

Entrepreneur of the year Sponsored by Aegis Support Services

This award is open to any individual over the age of 16 studying or working in Luton. Entrepreneurs make a huge difference locally, nationally and internationally. They not only have great ideas but also the drive to make them a reality. They use their fresh thinking and hard work to create positive social change — bringing new concepts and products to market, and creating jobs and wealth.

Environmental Achievement Award Sponsored by Utilita

An award to an individual or organisation demonstrating a commitment to enhancing and protecting our environment or a heritage site, introducing environmentally sustainable products or services, and, in doing so, contributing to Luton’s environment or conservation areas. Examples could include an environmental community project; a school initiative involving children and parents or improving a conservation area to kick-start regeneration.

Health Hero Award Sponsored by Love Luton

This award seeks to recognise and honour the hard work of an individual or group of healthcare staff in roles vital to the provision of patient care across Luton and the surrounding areas. We want to recognise the amazing work of healthcare workers in these challenging times for the system and to ensure we celebrate all the amazing people who work across the health service, going above and beyond every day for patients and their colleagues.

Inspirational Female Leader Award Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College

From standing up for our local community to running our most important organisations, women continue to shape our great town of Luton through their cool head: warm heart leadership. This award celebrates the huge wealth of outstanding contributions women have made to Luton and the surrounding area.

We would love to receive nominations for women who live in our diverse and thriving community. For a few moments, we can set aside their usual humility to showcase extraordinary examples of courage, triumph, kindness, compassion, transformation, skills and success.

Keeping Luton Safe Award Sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The judges will be looking for individual members of the public or groups who have put themselves at risk and acted with bravery and courage to help save the life or protect the well-being of another.

This could include tackling crime, disorder, or antisocial behaviour. Another example could include individuals or groups that have made a positive community contribution by improving the environment in which they live or work, which improves the safety of others.

Leisure, Culture and Heritage Award Sponsored by Active Luton

The judges will be looking to award an individual or organisation that has excelled and inspired either as a professional or amateur in the areas of sport, arts, leisure, culture, and heritage. The individual or organisation will need to demonstrate the support, commitment and success they have provided to develop and promote these areas within the boundaries of Luton.

Lifetime Achievement Award Sponsored by London Luton Airport

To recognise an individual whose achievements have been far-reaching in the community. Examples can include a volunteer who has given up their time for many years, a local carer or a business person who has given many years to improve the lives of people in Luton.

Luton in Harmony Award Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust

An individual or organisation who has proactively promoted community cohesion and celebrated diversity in the town through their initiatives which have helped to improve the public image of Luton.

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2025 Sponsored by Kelly’s Storage

This award seeks to recognise an outstanding citizen of any age group or walk of life who has excelled or gone above and beyond in 2025. For example this person could be a member of the business or community sector and anyone who has benefited the people of Luton. This could be in a professional capacity, volunteering or local charity work. It could be a neighbour, a relative, or anyone who, in your view, typifies the very best of Luton. This will be a highly contested award that seeks to recognise Luton's Most Outstanding Citizen in 2025.

Service with a Smile Sponsored by Carlisle Support Services

This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond when it comes to customer service. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on their customers and the business/organisation.

Sporting Inspiration Award Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club

We are looking for an individual over the age of 18 who is a true sporting inspiration who has either excelled at their sport and/or helped others and is a positive role model. The entry should include:

• A sports man or woman who has excelled in their chosen sport. Rankings and achievements made during the eligibility period must be given.

• Have demonstrated considerable commitment.

• Are an inspiration and positive role model to others.

• Have used their achievements and experiences to make a positive impact on their community and/or club.

• Special qualities that set them apart from others.

Step Forward Luton Sponsored by Step Forward Luton

This award seeks to recognise an individual or organisation’s outstanding achievements in promoting Luton as a town to be proud of. Judges will be looking for Examples of how the work has helped to gain local and national media coverage for the town and where their work has significantly contributed to the overall image to visitors and those living outside the town, as well as significantly improving the lives of local people and supporting civic pride. Another example is those who may have significantly contributed to Step Forward Luton and helped to deliver towards Luton 2040.

Young Achiever Award Sponsored by Barnfield College

This award will seek to recognise an outstanding effort and levels of achievement by a young person aged 20 or under, either in their school lives, work lives, in a sporting context or within the wider community.

The People’s Choice Award Sponsored by The Luton News and Ethos Farm

The readers of the Luton News and Herald & Post will have the opportunity to pick the winner they feel is most deserving. On the week of 27th October, the newspaper will announce the shortlisted candidates. You will have until Friday, 21st November, to pick your worthy winner. You can do this by visiting: http://www.lutontoday.co.uk/