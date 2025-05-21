Luton’s bright, family fun festival returns on Saturday 14th June

The Pride in Luton Festival is returning with a bang on Saturday 14th June to the Hat District from 1pm to 8pm.

Luton’s most colourful and inclusive festival is set to return to the Hat District with something for everyone to enjoy. From internationally celebrated performers to educational speeches, Teenage Raves and a family zone with drumming and arts and crafts it is set to be a day that everyone will enjoy.

Pride is a celebration but also a protest, born out of the civil rights movement for equality, this year will be no different. With the degradation of rights for the LGBTIQ+ community and specifically the Trans+ community in the UK, the rolling back of equality laws across the globe, organisers are calling on everyone to show up and provide solidarity to the community.

Pride in Luton will be even more accessible this year thanks to support from Love Luton who have funded a new sensory zone for those with additional needs. The regular BSL team will be back to support the deaf community, accessible and movable seating, and everything being accessible for those in wheelchairs. Pride’s aim is always to be available to everyone.

Co-chairs of Pride in Luton, Rosie Besnu said: “We are delighted that the Pride in Luton festival will be returning on Saturday 14th June even bigger, brighter, louder and more inclusive than ever.

As always we are united in allyship with each other and this year are providing our extra support and strength to our Trans and Non-binary communities, our fellow humans from other marginalised communities, including people of colour. We will always celebrate, support, protect the rights of each and everyone that needs it.”

Karol Augustyn, co-chair of Pride in Luton added:“Pride is more than a celebration for many it’s a lifeline. It’s about visibility, inclusion and living without fear. Our community faces discrimination and violence, often ignored by those in power. This is why Pride is so important.”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Deputy Chair of Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns London Luton Airport and associated assets for community benefit, said: “Pride in Luton is now in its fourth year and continues to go from strength to strength in attracting thousands of people into the town centre. We’re delighted to return as a sponsor for a vibrant celebration of LGBTIQ+ culture that’s inclusive and representative of the whole town.”

Ashley Bishop, Director of Customer Experience at the Culture Trust commented: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Pride in Luton to build a more inclusive and accepting town. We are delighted that the festival will return to the Hat District for a fourth time, and look forward to welcoming many people into our venues as they celebrate the festival”.