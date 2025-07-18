Luton’s first youth theatre and dance charity premiere two new, original and eye-opening shows at The Hat Factory Arts Centre

NGYT announces new charity status with two unmissable performances this July.

Luton’s first Youth Theatre and Dance Charity Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT), takes an exciting leap forward this month as it celebrates its new charitable status with the premiere of two original, powerful, and timely shows: ‘The Day Tomorrow Began’ and ‘Stardust: Etched in the Celestial Sky’.

In partnership with The Culture Trust Luton, NGYT returns to The Hat Factory Arts Centre on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July at 7:30pm with a stunning Double Bill of dance theatre, youth voice and visceral theatrical storytelling – the perfect way to mark this milestone in NGYT’s journey.

After over a decade of championing young voices, NGYT CIC’s transition to a Charity (CIO) is not only a recognition of its long-standing impact on Luton’s youth arts scene but a promise of more ambitious, inclusive, and socially conscious work to come.

Laura and David Lloyd, Co-Artistic Directors of NGYT said: “The shows have been created by the most generous group of young people aged 14-25. The sharing of personal stories and the respect and trust the companies have for one another is just one of the reasons to come along.”

“I’m hugely excited for our Theatre Company’s show this year. Stardust feels like a confrontational, oppositional protest through performance." adds David.

"It is a really timely and necessary piece of theatre that platforms people and voices in society that are experiencing even more exclusion and hate than ever before. Stardust is an eye-opening show that everyone needs to see.”

Lauren Segal, NGYT Meraki Dance Company’s Assistant Director says “It’s inspiring that our dancers want to create performance art that gives something to the audience. There’s not only a focus on what they want to say but always why. Why are we creating dance theatre show about glimmers? Because we want the audience to see that there’s light in the darkness, to give them something personal they can take away that may change their mindset. Even if it is for 45 minutes.”

You can catch two shows in one night in NGYT's latest double bill.

NGYT has historically created high quality and authentic dance and theatre that really shows what young people think and feel about the world around them.

Patron and Actor Colin Salmon famously known for roles in film and TV such as James Bond, Resident Evil and currently Eastenders attended NGYT's previous shows and stated: “If decision makers want to know what young people in Luton feel, they need to come and see an NGYT show. You get to see what matters to young people.”

Marie Kirbyshaw, Chief Executive of The Culture Trust Luton added “Congratulations and thank you for your continued commitment to amplify the voices and performance skills within young people. I was energised by the performances and massively impressed by the talent you enabled to be on stage telling their stories – which were heard."

"In addition to presenting truths and personal journeys, it was genuinely uplifting and a tonic I really valued.” adds Marie.

Experience authentic and captivating theatre and dance on 25th and 26th July in Luton

The youth dance and theatre companies are premiering the new shows at The Hat Factory Arts Centre after a sell out weekend last year and a mini tour to The Place, Bedford in 2024.

One audience member said: “What a triumph. This show is so beautiful" another added: “This show truly changed me.” Other audience members added: “I was blown away by the message, the talent and the care that had gone into the creation of the show”, “Touching, phenomenal and professional”, “The best dance show I’ve ever seen”, "The performances linger in your thoughts and reflections long after the lights go out in the theatre".

Whether you're passionate about youth arts and Luton, want to support local talent, or simply appreciate thought-provoking theatre and dance: these performances are well worth your time.

Catch NGYT's Double Bill Showcase on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July 2025 at 7:30pm.

Book your tickets at https://ngyt.co.uk/production/luton-meraki-dance-company-and-ngyt-theatre-company-double-bills-2025/ and see what the next generation is creating.