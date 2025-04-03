Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns to Milton Keynes Theatre this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of this legendary production, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 15 – Sat 19 Apr as part of a UK Tour.

This groundbreaking production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered almost 30 years ago and has since become the most successful dance theatre production of all time. In celebration of that ongoing impact, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake will take flight once more in this major revival, as the next generation of dancers brings it to new audiences across the UK.

Making their debuts as The Swan/The Stranger are rising New Adventures stars, Harrison Dowzell, Jackson Fisch and Rory Macleod, alongside James Lovell, Leonardo McCorkindale and Stephen Murray as The Prince, Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw as The Queen, Katrina Lyndon as The Queen and the Girlfriend, and Bryony Wood as the Girlfriend.

The company is completed by Matthew Amos, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Ben Brown, Carla Contini, Jade Copas, Anna Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Alexander Fadayiro, Savannah Ffrench, Cameron Flynn, Louis Fukuhara, Louis Harris, Kurumi Kamayachi, Aristide Lyons, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Maisie Mwebe, Mukeni Nel, Eve Ngbokota, George-Murray Nightingale, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Barnaby Quarendon, Molly Shaw-Downie, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Tom Standing and Christina Walters.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake

Matthew Bourne said , “It’s hard to believe that our Swan Lake is now 30 years old and even harder to acknowledge that we are now casting most Swans and Princesses who were not even born at the time of the show’s premiere! Many dancers have grown up with this production and dreaming of one day dancing in it, so I am particularly excited to announce this line-up of young performers.

Many of these dancers have been nurtured through our many talent development programmes at New Adventures, notably Swan School. I know from experience what a life changing experience this show has been for previous casts and how it has inspired new audiences for dance throughout the world. I am therefore truly thrilled to welcome the next generation of swans and swan watchers as we celebrate three decades of our Swan Lake.”

Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, this genre-defining event is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turning tradition on its head.

First staged at Sadler’s Wells in London in 1995, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake took the dance theatre world by storm becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway. It has since been performed across the globe, collecting over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.