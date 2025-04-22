May the 4th be with you at Luton Library for free Comic Con event
On May 4th from 12pm to 5.30pm, Luton Library and Luton Library Theatre will host a range of activities for all Star Wars fans of all ages. The event will be free to attend.
Guests are encouraged to show off their favourite Star Wars cosplay and play retro Star Wars games. With a chance to win fantastic prizes on the fan discussion panel, Jedi taskmaster and the ultimate Star Wars quiz.
As well as video games being available all day, our younger jedis can take part in arts and crafts, including making Grogu hats, stick puppets, and even your own lightsaber.
Luton Comic Con wants to bring the community together for one big day celebrating the legacy of Star Wars, where cosplayers and fans make lifelong friends, and maybe pick up some free goodies along the way.
Come on down this Star Wars Day and celebrate with Luton Comic Con. You can sign up at https://www.lutoncomiccon.com/events
May the 4th be with you… always.