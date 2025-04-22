May the 4th be with you at Luton Library for free Comic Con event

Cosplayers at recent Luton Comic Con event

Luton Comic Con returns with another themed event, this time celebrating all things Star Wars.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 4th from 12pm to 5.30pm, Luton Library and Luton Library Theatre will host a range of activities for all Star Wars fans of all ages. The event will be free to attend.

Guests are encouraged to show off their favourite Star Wars cosplay and play retro Star Wars games. With a chance to win fantastic prizes on the fan discussion panel, Jedi taskmaster and the ultimate Star Wars quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as video games being available all day, our younger jedis can take part in arts and crafts, including making Grogu hats, stick puppets, and even your own lightsaber.

Cosplayers at recent Comic Con event

Luton Comic Con wants to bring the community together for one big day celebrating the legacy of Star Wars, where cosplayers and fans make lifelong friends, and maybe pick up some free goodies along the way.

Come on down this Star Wars Day and celebrate with Luton Comic Con. You can sign up at https://www.lutoncomiccon.com/events

May the 4th be with you… always.