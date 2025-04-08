Medieval action and adventure returns for St George’s Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Council are delighted to announce details of their popular St George’s Day celebrations this year, which will be held at Market Hill in Luton town centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Saturday 26 April and visitors can take part in medieval games and activities, with all entertainment being free.

Activities on offer include sword re-enactors, family jousting, a dragon quest and treasure search, with medieval musicians and storytellers on hand to enchant and entertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also craft activities, archaeology trays, a dressing up tent and free face painting, ensuring that whatever your age there’s free fun for everyone.

St George’s Day celebrations

Luton Rising, the council’s airport company, is acting as the principal sponsor of the St George’s Day celebrations, making it possible once again.

Mark Turner, Service Director for Community and Corporate Affairs at Luton Rising said: "Luton Rising is proud to be part of this year’s celebrations and helping to fund these important and valued community events taking place across the town. Please come along and join in if you can with our St George’s Day celebrations - the event is free, and it promises to be a fun and action-packed day.”

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Economy at Luton Council said: "Following last year’s successful medieval theme we’re delighted to bring this event into our town centre this year. With so many free activities on offer it’s a great chance for friends and family to come together, enjoy the day and celebrate England’s history and heritage.”

The St George’s Day celebrations start at 10am on Saturday 26 April and run until 4pm.

Keep an eye on our St George's Day web page for the full line-up of activities.