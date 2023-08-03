Men’s talking group endorsed by Tyson Fury opens in Barton-le-Clay

A new group encouraging men to talk – and endorsed by champion boxer Tyson Fury – has opened in Barton-le-Clay.

Research carried out by the mental health charity Mind shows that men are three times more likely than women to commit suicide yet only 35% of men reach out to the NHS for help. This shows that although men are committing suicide more often, they are less likely to seek help when they have an issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talk Club says it is a talking and listening club for men, offering talking groups, sports groups and therapy to help keep you mentally fit – and adds: “Our mission is simply to get men talking and ultimately prevent suicide.”

Talk Club

Tyson Fury, The WBC heavyweight champion started endorsing Talk Club in 2022 and when he released his version of Sweet Caroline that year, all of the profits went to Talk Club.

Fury dealt with his own mental health issues after beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Tyson Fury said: “I could be on the verge of suicide, and you couldn’t tell, because you can’t see inside someone’s mind.”

Talk Club began in 2019 after the release of the documentary ‘Steve’ about Ben Aker's (co-founder) childhood best friend who took his own life. The first club was born in Bristol and has now grown to have over 65 clubs internationally. Talk Club in Barton-le-Clay will be the first in the Three Counties of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of Talk Club founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe hope that Fury's involvement will inspire other men battling with depression and other mental health problems to speak up.

Captain of Talk Club

The Group sessions will take place on the first Tuesday of every month at Barton Rovers FC. The club is free to join for anybody who is over 18 and male.

The group be led by newly appointed Talk Club Captain Nathan Esson, who recently created his own coaching service specifically dedicated to supporting men.